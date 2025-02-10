New York Fashion Week is one of the busiest parts of the year for the style set. However, the attendees still make time for a fashionable fête or two. This season, the sartorial serves expanded far beyond the Fall/Winter 2025 runways to NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition. On Feb. 7, A-listers like Jordyn Woods, Coco Rocha, and Ebony Obsidian (to name a few), hit up the NoHo hotspot Jean’s for the iconic magazine’s latest party. In true NYLON form, VIP guests were greeted by top-tier performances, an Instagram-worthy venue, and stylish step-and-repeats, which showcased their front row-worthy ‘fits.

On the second day of NYFW, after Calvin Klein, Simkhai, and more labels presented F/W ‘25 collections, A-listers sped to the affair presented by Maybelline New York. The popular beauty brand collaborated with NYLON Nights to celebrate the launch of its Super Stay Lumi-Matte Foundation. During DJ sets by Jake Shore and Charly Jordan, it girls found their perfect match at Maybelline’s shade-matching station. Then, after a few touch-ups, they posed for photographers. Woods was one of the first to arrive. The model looked chic in a suede trench coat layered atop a mesh turtleneck. Rocha followed suit in a leather trench alongside a blue matching shorts set. Then, Cate Cathcart proved she’s one to watch on the style front in a cutout-heavy LBD.

Ahead, see the best fashion moments from NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition.

Jordyn Woods

Courtesy of BFA

Woods was all smiles in a dark brown suede trench coat layered overtop a mesh turtleneck top. Extra points for her burgundy tights and complementary pointy pumps.

Anna Cathcart

Courtesy of BFA

The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star looked cool in a ruffled LBD, adorned with sheer sleeves and a criss-cross bodice.

Coco Rocha

Courtesy of BFA

The night after Rocha closed the Christian Siriano show, she attended the NYLON soirée. She chose satin high-waisted shorts, matching chaps, and a cropped tank top.

Melinda Berry

Courtesy of BFA

The Too Hot To Handle star approved the statement tights trend in a lace pair of thigh-high boots, a velvet mini dress, and a brown top coat.

Ebony Obsidian

Courtesy of BFA

All eyes were on The Six Triple Eight actor in a crocheted mini dress from Dion Lee, complete with a corset, cutouts, and long-sleeves.

Emira D’spain

Courtesy of BFA

The influencer embraced her sultry side in a sheer blouse, a peek-a-boo bra, and an asymmetrical mini skirt.

Princess Nokia

Courtesy of BFA

The “Apple Pie & Wide Brim Hat” singer pulled off a hoop skirt, a ruffled white corset, and a Bo Peep-inspired hat with ease.

Charity Lawson

Courtesy of BFA

The former Bachelorette looked cool and casual in mid-wash jeans and a fur-embellished leather jacket.

Remi Bader

Courtesy of BFA

Bader got her hands on this Hervé Léger Resort 2025 dress that’s still available to shop.

Micaela Wittman

Courtesy of BFA

The Teen Wolf alum winter-fied this ruched mini dress with a mesh long-sleeve top, coordinating tights, and chunky Mary Janes.

Tatyana Lafata

Courtesy of BFA

The content creator tapped into the leather trench coat trend with a black version. She continued the leather theme with a dark blue skirt set from Akira.

Katya Tolstova

Courtesy of BFA

Tolstova channeled the shoulder pads resurgence with an oversized gray blazer, a micro-mini skirt, and a transparent turtleneck.