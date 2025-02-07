If you keep tabs on the fashion month circuit, you know this New York Fashion Week is a historical one. Numerous designers will make their NYFW debut during the Fall/Winter 2025 rotation, including Alexis Bittar, Derek Lam 10 Crosby, Leblancstudios, Sloan, and more. Plus, notable names like Christopher John Rogers and Calvin Klein will return to the runway. Thanks to all of these major moments, the city streets are flooded with more celebrities than usual — no one wants to miss Calvin Klein’s first show in seven years. Whether they’re in the front row or en route to the next soirée, Katie Holmes, Keke Palmer, and Jenna Lyons (to name a few attendees) are bringing their fashion A-game.

The F/W ‘25 schedule started strong with the Brandon Maxwell bash. Outside the Meatpacking District venue, all eyes were on Palmer in a backless slip dress from Brandon Maxwell, of course. After her solo step-and-repeat, the One Of Them Days star met up with Lyons in the front row. The Real Housewives of New York alum looked ultra-cool in a leather trench coat alongside a cashmere crew neck and a classic white button-down. Sky blue SeaVees sneakers brightened up her neutral numbers.

A few hours later, Christian Siriano presented his newest collection as A-listers like Holmes, Laverne Cox, Whoopi Goldberg, and more watched in awe. Holmes, for one, went a ‘90s-inspired route in a satin skirt, a black blazer, and knee-high Toteme boots. Then, Cox embraced her sultry side in sheer tights layered over a black bodysuit with oversized puff sleeves. Goldberg similarly chose maximalist pieces, starting with a black-and-white striped blazer and bright red boots.

But wait — those looks are just from the first day of events. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity outfits from NYFW Fall/Winter ‘25. And bookmark this page as we’ll be adding new ensembles until the final day: Feb. 11.

Katie Holmes

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Holmes ended the evening at the L’AGENCE show in a similar outfit formula from earlier in the day. This time, she combined a white T-shirt with a blue suede blazer and a black satin skirt.

Jenna Lyons

Manny Carabel/Getty Images Entertainment

After attending the Brandon Maxwell show, Lyons wore the same leather trench, sweater, and sneakers to the Todd Snyder presentation.

Keke Palmer

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Continuing her months-long style streak, Palmer arrived at the Brandon Maxwell show in a backless halter-neck dress from the New York-based label. The pale pink number looked luxe underneath a gray coat and strappy Christian Louboutin heels.

Katie Holmes

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

At the Christian Siriano show, Holmes paired an asymmetrical satin skirt with a plain white tee, which felt right up her minimalist alley. Then, she upped the ‘90s energy with pointy Toteme boots and a timeless black blazer.

Laverne Cox

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Cox posed for photographers outside the Christian Siriano affair in a black bodysuit, statement silver sleeves, and sheer tights worn as pants.

Julianne Hough

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

The professional dancer exited the Christian Siriano show in a glittery semi-sheer ball gown from — you guessed it — the New York-based brand.

Danielle Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, & Tiffany Haddish

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

Brooks, Goldberg, and Haddish grabbed a photo together inside the Christian Siriano soirée. Goldberg glimmered in a bronze long-sleeve dress, delicate drapery, and a keyhole cutout. Goldberg styled a striped blazer with skinny jeans and bright red puffer boots. Finally, Haddish chose a latex long-sleeve dress adorned with black panels.