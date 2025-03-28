The lines between ready-to-wear and athleisure are blurrier than ever. Silhouettes that used to be reserved for gym sessions, like, for instance, stretchy leggings, are now more than appropriate for evenings out, thanks to high-style updates from designers and contemporary labels alike. And the same could be said for the emerging Mary Jane sneaker trend. “It’s the perfect fusion of sneaker-like comfort and the timeless elegance of the Mary Jane silhouette,” Marina Chen, co-founder and head of supply chain at celeb-loved footwear brand VIVAIA, tells TZR. Offering the best of both worlds, the look has certainly resonated with consumers, as the expert says it’s one of spring 2025’s top shoe trends.

According to Chen, the look — which she saw gain momentum in 2023 — was driven by the increasingly popular dancer aesthetic. “The rise of balletcore and retro-inspired styles, combined with the ongoing demand for versatile, everyday footwear, made it clear that this silhouette was here to stay,” she adds. Case in point: In October 2024, MM6 Maison Margiela released a Mary Jane sneaker in collaboration with Salomon, and it’s still as popular as ever.

The Mary Jane sneaker has no doubt hit a fever pitch in recent months. VIVAIA, for one, introduced its take on the silhouette, a round-toe mesh sneaker, in February. “Customers love its exceptional comfort and travel-friendly design, with many highlighting how versatile and easy to wear it is,” Chen notes. Other brands, including Loeffler Randall and Wales Bonner, have put its signature spin on the silhouette, too.

If this unexpected design has piqued your interest, check out 10 must-see versions on the market, below.

Charles & Keith Metallic Curved Platform Mary Jane Sneakers $79 See On Charles & Keith With a chunky platform sole and high-shine metallic finish, Charles & Keith’s pair here is a real head-turner. (The under-$100 price tag doesn’t hurt, either.)

Nicole Saldaña Black Nadia 2.0 Sneakers $365 See On Ssense For those who rarely abandon their all-black looks, these Nicole Saldaña babies will be an absolute breeze to style.

VIVAIA Round-Toe Mesh Mary-Jane Sneaker Flats $129 See On VIVAIA “With carefully selected materials and versatile color options, our Mary Jane sneakers are designed to complement a wide range of outfits and lifestyle needs,” says Chen. Opt for this lime green style if you’re drawn to bright colors or the cream pair should you prefer minimal footwear.

Free People Sporty Mary Janes $108 See On Free People Remember when tomato-red flats ruled the fashion scene? Bring the trend back this spring with these Free People sporty Mary Janes.

MM6 Maison Margiela X Salomon MM6 Maison Margiela $235 XT-Mary J "Black" sneakers See On Farfetch The aforementioned MM6 Maison Margiela X Salomon sneakers, above. Though these lean more athletic than dressy, that doesn’t mean you can’t elevate them with a flowy skirt and pearl necklace.

Wales Bonner Mary Jane Sneaker $695 See On FWRD Take a walk on the wild side with Wales Bonner’s leopard print kicks. Playful yet polished, they’ll completely transform any spring outfit.

Zara Mesh Mary Jane Sneakers $50 See On Zara With breathable mesh fabric, Zara’s sneakers are a good alternative to a sandal on a hot summer day — because sometimes you just don’t have the time or energy to get a pedicure.

Nike Air Rift Split-Toe Brushed-Suede And Mesh Sneakers $130 See on Net-a-Porter Leave it to Nike to design a bold Mary Jane sneaker that feels different from the rest. Featuring suede and mesh, the brand’s kicks will give your other pairs a run for their money.

Camper Multicolor Recycled PET Women's Shoe $170 See On Camper Per the product description, these were inspired by the rocky landscape of the Tramuntana mountains, making them a must for nature enthusiasts.

Loeffler Randall Mary Jane Sneaker $250 See On Loeffler Randall Styling tip: Wear these mesh Mary Jane sneakers with a fun tight or sock before it’s warm enough to don them solo.