It's always fun to lust over celebrities’ latest outfits, whether they just graced the red carpet or streets of Los Angeles. But when it comes to recreating your favorite A-lister looks, it can feel like an impossible feat as they’re often wearing luxury designers’ newest pieces. However, that’s not the case with Hollywood’s latest obsession: Meet VIVAIA, the sustainable, wallet-friendly shoe brand on every star’s radar right now. With most styles under $150, the label’s boots, sandals, and flats, which are made from recycled plastic bottles, have recently been spotted on the likes of Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, and Katie Holmes, just to name a few.

Because price isn’t really an issue for the celebrity set, the shoes’ unbeatable comfort likely drew them in. In fact, providing cozy footwear to the world was a top priority when launching the brand, according to co-founder Marina Chen. “VIVAIA started from a common pain point among women: ‘Why can't heels have a sneaker-like comfort?,’” she tells TZR. “After 20 years of working in the shoe industry, I wanted to create a shoe brand that is comfortable, stylish, and eco-friendly. We founded VIVAIA in 2020 to support everyday life.” The secret to the brand’s feel-good silhouettes? A unique diamond padded insole, notes Chen. “We also adopted a ‘wide-foot friendly’ design for every style, offering inclusive and comfortable [options] to women of all shoe sizes,” she adds.

As far as celebrity sightings go, Chen says Katie Holmes was the first big name to step out in VIVAIA. The Dawson’s Creek alum wore the V-Prime sneakers in New York City this past summer, and, according to the co-founder, “that was the moment when people first started taking notice of our brand.” And though the label already has a loyal A-list following, Chen does have one star she’d love to see rock a style: Taylor Swift. “She also represents our target audience perfectly — mature, on-the-go women who need a pair of comfortable and stylish shoes to support their everyday lives.”

If you’re seconds away from purchasing a pair of VIVAIA shoes but unsure how to style them, glean inspiration from the celebrities below.

Julia Roberts

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Roberts has been on a real VIVAIA kick lately. While promoting her upcoming film Leave The World Behind in late November, the actor wore the tall black Madeline Pro boots alongside a cutout blazer from Jacquemus (her stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, posted the full look here). A week later, on Dec. 4, Roberts was pictured leaving the Astor Court restaurant at the St. Regis hotel in the brand’s gray square-toe Rafaella boots, which she styled with coordinating sheer tights and a polished coat from Nells Nelson.

Katie Holmes

Of all the recent celebrity VIVAIA moments, Holmes took the most casual approach to the shoes. As noted, over the summer, the actor slipped on the understated white V Prime sneakers to complement her laid-back athleisure, which inlcuded a white tee and black leggings. This outfit formula is worth keeping in mind for your next Saturday afternoon Pilates class.

Scarlett Johansson

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At a Nordstrom event in September, Johansson took to the stage in the label’s Juliet block heels. To steer the outfit in a polished direction, the actor styled the open-toe shoes with a charcoal-colored suit and a statement pendant necklace.

Selena Gomez

Though they got cut off in her cute mirror selfie, Gomez wore the nude Leah 2.0 slingback sandals in August. The style’s breathable mesh fabric makes for the ideal option on sweltering hot summer days. And as Gomez illustrates, they look great with a sunny yellow dress and dainty jewelry.

Emma Roberts

Like aunt, like niece...? Yes, it seems the Roberts fam shares a similar fashion sense, as Emma, too, is a fan of the emerging footwear brand. During a summer excursion, the actor teamed VIVAIA’s Aria 5°, a black and white checkered ballet flat, with a striped blouse, denim cutoffs, and a Prada tote. Consider this outfit inspiration for your tropical getaway (it’s never too early to start prepping your looks!).