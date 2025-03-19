Leggings tend to get a bad rap. Perhaps that’s because they reigned king in the 2010s, with the masses pairing theirs with chunky oversized sweaters, or the fact that they’re now commonly worn during sweaty workout classes. And, of course, there’s the longstanding question of whether leggings are considered pants or not. Sure, that answer may vary depending on who you ask. But the industry’s powerhouse designers made their stance on the argument loud and clear on recent runways: Leggings are just as stylish as all the other bottoms hanging in your closet.

In fact, leggings were a major player on the Spring/Summer 2025 catwalks. For instance, at Proenza Schouler, silhouettes with dramatic front slits were styled with long gowns, offering a fresh approach to wearing your breezy dresses in cold weather. Then, on the Ferragamo runway, leggings were given the balletcore treatment. Models waltzed down the catwalk in lace-up silhouettes layered underneath dance-ready bodysuits. Tibi proved that stirrup leggings, popularized in the ‘80s, defy the trend cycle with its sleek, luxe iterations.

The form-fitting bottoms popped up left and right during the recent Fall/Winter 2025 fashion month season as well. Italian designers, in particular, have taken a liking to leggings. Gucci opted for a soft pink velvet bedazzled pair, while Jil Sander served up a bikercore-esque studded leather style.

Thanks to their air of ease and versatility, leggings can carry you from hectic work days to carefree weekends. In the case of the former, turn to pairs with zippered bottoms and the aforementioned stirrup silhouette, suggests stylist Samantha Brown. “There’s a differentiation between those with these stylish details and the ones you’d wear to the gym,” the expert adds. When it comes to wearing the bottoms at the office, try a long, oversized blazer and ballet flats.

And much like the viral Wrong-Shoe theory, juxtaposing leggings with a vastly different top or accessory is an of-the-moment hack to dive into. “The pairing of a feminine shoe with something that veers athleticwear, like leggings, makes for an interesting contrast of elements,” explains writer and stylist Elizabeth Tamkin. “It doesn't necessarily have to be the shoe, but I always say you should contrast ‘genres’ in your outfit elements.” The fashion wiz also brings up another trending look: Leggings underneath a frock. “It adds an interesting element to the silhouette as it acts as an anchor to the flowy dress,” Tamkin explains.

Suffice to say, there are myriad ways to wears your leggings. For five fashion-forward outfit formulas, scroll ahead.

Stick To The Classics

Much like a striped knit and denim jacket, black leggings are one of those throw-on-and-go pieces you don’t need to put much thought into. Toss them all together, and you have a foolproof outfit.

Mix Vibes

“I’ve been loving seeing leggings styled with heels for that interesting mix between comfort and elevated fashion,” says stylist Jordanna Sharp. For an everyday look, consider skipping a sky-high stiletto in favor of a more low-key chunky pump.

That’s So 2005

Capri leggings? Don’t immediately dismiss the idea of bringing back the early aughts staple. With a laid-back top — like this sporty Adidas look — and feminine ballet flats, the calf-baring bottoms exude cool-girl vibes.

Bundle Up

Though spring is officially here, don’t stash away your cold-weather outerwear just yet. The temps over the next few weeks are notoriously unpredicatable, so it’s good to be prepared. When it’s chilly outside, style a puffy bomber jacket with tight leggings. The silhouettes balance one another out quite nicely.

Let’s Go Out

Yes, you can transition your leggings into nighttime territory. The trick? Opt for a sleek leather look. From there, style the textured bottoms with a coordinating oversized leather jacket and slingback kitten heels.