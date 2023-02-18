Roughly 48 hours after Luar closed out NYFW (beautifully, might I add), the fashion crowd has descended upon London for another round of new collections. With the prestigious art school Central Saint Martins located in the capital of England, the hub is known for birthing some of the industry’s most exciting designers (ever hear of a little someone named Stella McCartney?) — that’s part of what makes this second leg of fashion month so fun. And this February, the calendar includes plenty of buzzy rising stars, like Johannes Warnke and Talia Byre. (Haven’t heard of them? That’s likely to change.) Things are looking just as inspiring off the runway: Indeed, the London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 street style is a breath of fresh sartorial air.

Statement coats, slouchy trousers, playful hair accessories — there’s no shortage of standout pieces outside the shows right now. This crowd knows their way around a trend, and how to make it their own. And as attendees continue to offer up serious styling inspiration, we’re taking notes on the inventive ways they’re putting different silhouettes together (spoiler: be prepared to witness a lot of exposed underwear looks this week).

Keep scrolling to see all the must-see street style outfits at LFW. And, as always, check back for more just-added looks until the shows end.

Day 1

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

This attendee resembles a walking disco ball, in the chicest way possible. (The perfect party pants don’t exi—)

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

Turn up the volume (five notches or so) in a multi-layered, ruffled dress.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

Fact: Checkered jackets will always read as incredibly chic.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

The way this feathery trench is blowing in the wind is truly magnificent.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

By now, I’m sure you’ve heard bright red is 2023’s leading color — and Caroline Issa, CEO of Tank Group, is here for it.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

See? The fiery shade is everywhere. Take cues from this attendee and ground the intense color with a neutral skirt or jacket.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

Tip: Quirky glasses and polished pearls will instantly transform a neutral look.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

Let this be your sign to try wearing multiple metal barrettes at once.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

We called it: The exposed underwear trend is on the rise.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment

Bookmark this flowy dress and casual jeans mash-up to try this spring.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

Vogue China’s Editor-In-Chief Margaret Zhang wore a cool skirt pant-hybrid.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

Tucking just one pant leg is a daring move that definitely paid off here.