Some 20th-century cinematic fashion moments were so iconic the world still takes sartorial cues today. Such is the case with Pretty Woman. You likely need no introduction, but to quickly recap: The 1990 film stars Julia Roberts (aka Vivian Ward in the movie), whose Los Angeles wardrobe is rife with seriously good outfit inspiration. And as it happens, spring 2023’s Bermuda short trend is straight from a scene in the lauded movie. (Hint, hint: The breezy salmon-hued set she wore to see her best friend and roommate.)

Indeed, even three decades-plus later, labels continue to draw creative inspiration from the hit film, including In The Mood For Love. This season, the brand introduced its high-waisted linen Hemma Shorts — which look almost identical to the iteration Roberts wore. "Our design for Bermuda shorts was significantly motivated by the classic look from Pretty Woman and the iconic looks of women from the 1980s and 1990s," the brand's co-founder Banu Bora tells TZR. "The film's sophisticated interpretation of the trend is largely responsible for its revival."

On a similar note, Los Angeles-based stylist Sissy Chacon says many suits today are a reflection of past decades. "We have seen a lot of Bermuda shorts and blazers that can be traced back to '70s safari vibes, '80s power suits, and, yes, even Pretty Woman's presentation on '90s rich lady style." And now, she says to prepare yourself for the latest wave of styles to be heavily influenced by the early aughts. "The silhouettes of the early '00s involved a little less modesty, [like] a slimmer fit, lower waist, and lots more exposed abdomen and shoulder." (Ready or not, here they come...)

Channel your inner Vivian Ward by recreating the six Bermuda short outfits below.

Print Perfect

Take your closet on a trip to the tropics with bold tie-dye Bermudas (no actual traveling necessary). Pair the bottom with a sunny yellow tank, and you’re all set for warmer days.

Punchy Pastels

Celebrate spring’s highly anticipated arrival by wearing pastels from head to toe. If you’re worried wide-leg Bermuda shorts will look overwhelming, offset the silhouette with a fitted top.

Daily Denim

New York-based stylist Ana Tess prescribes a daring (but doable) way to the wear the look: “I recommend a crop top or bra [with] denim Bermuda shorts,” she says. According to the expert, balancing out the bottom’s heaviness with a barely-there top is key.

Luxe Leather

A leather button-down and Bermuda short combo is a stylish winter-to-spring transitional look. Pro tip: Opt for a tank underneath so that you can tie the blouse around your shoulders if the weather happens to heat up mid-day.

All Set

“I’m seeing a lot of relaxed fit, suiting styles [right now],” says stylist Gina Marie Barbaro. Above, an of-the-moment take on Roberts’ salmon suit in the film. But rather than white pumps à la Vivian Ward, consider a trend-forward thong sandal.

Highlighter Hues

A surefire way to stand out from the crowd? Pull out the brightest pieces in your closet. Vibrant green, citrus-y yellow, and punchy pink make for one electric color palette.