Watch out, Coachella die-hards. Lollapalooza is quickly climbing the ranks of buzzy music festivals to watch. Though the event has been around for over 30 years, it’s arguably garnered a lot more attention in recent years, thanks to the growing list of A-list performers and major brands investing in a presence at the festival than ever before.

This year, Motorola hosted dozens of influencers at the Chicago-based affair, spotlighting its massive Razr Wheel, which offered skyline views of the city, bird's-eye views of the ground’s many stages, and served as an aesthetically pleasing background for countless Instagram outfit checks over the weekend. There were also plenty of food and beverage activations, like Patrón’s Hacienda experience featuring surprise performances from Little Simz and other vinyl-spinning DJs — plus a lineup of the brand’s signature cocktails, of course. To aid festivalgoers’ looks on-site, several beauty brands popped up across Grant Park, too. Burberry offered attendees a free photo booth and fragrance station, while NYX’s Smushy S.O.S. stand highlighted its hydrating lip mask (which was tremendously helpful in the hot temperatures), and Ulta had a full touch-up house filled with hair tinsel, makeup products, and more to ensure guests’ glam stayed put.

Meanwhile, there was also an abundance of incredible fashion moments seen over the four-day schedule. Although performers like Lorde, Charli xcx, Jennie, Tate McRae, and more showed off their very best designer looks onstage, the festival’s audience delivered their own set of memorable style statements. Many spectators embraced classic festival trends like sheer summer whites, micro-short bloomers, prairie dresses, and tall moto boots, while others opted to dress accordingly with their favorite artists. For example, girls waiting for 5 Seconds of Summer and Sombr on Thursday championed punky details like metal hair clips, band T-shirts, and leather accessories, while those in the crowd for Zara Larsson wore loads of sequins, varying vibrant colors, and Bratz-like crop top-and-mini-skirt sets.

Across the festival, we captured our favorite looks on a Motorola Razr. See them all below.

Courtesy of Brooke Frischer

Sheer tops — especially long, flowy ones like this — are always a festival staple.

Courtesy of Brooke Frischer

Repurposing a button-up prairie dress into a duster-top-hybrid is a classic summer style hack.

Courtesy of Brooke Frischer

This duo embraced a very Y2K-coded take on festival fashion that we’re sure Paris Hilton would approve of.

Courtesy of Brooke Frischer

This 1970s-inspired multicolor look is giving Polly Pocket in the best way.

Courtesy of Brooke Frischer

Mix and match camouflage shorts, a tiger-print bikini, and an intricate, lacey Tang-style vest makes for a major printmaxxing moment.

Courtesy of Brooke Frischer

Solid jersey wardrobe essentials — like this top and midi skirt — can be the perfect base layer for an accessory-filled look. Just look at this attendee’s metal star-shaped hair clips and matching wrap sunglasses.

Courtesy of Brooke Frischer

A bright, sunny yellow moment to match the festival’s hot weather.

Courtesy of Brooke Frischer

This Réalisation Par dress is a statement-making look on its own, but this festival goer’s chunky silver necklace and oversized sunglasses add even more drama in a very Charli xcx way.

Courtesy of Brooke Frischer

A denim romper is the perfect way to beat the heat and keep things simple for a long festival day.

Courtesy of Brooke Frischer

This vivid turquoise tutu makes any outfit an immediate eye-catcher.

Courtesy of Brooke Frischer

Polka dots are bigger and better than ever.

Courtesy of Brooke Frischer

A very musically on-theme selection from the sold-out Alice + Olivia x The Beatles collection.