Though summer’s almost over, festival season is still going strong. This weekend, Lollapalooza returned to take over Chicago with back-to-back musical performances from today’s top artists, who all brought plenty of eye-catching fashion to the stage. From Lorde to Tate McRae, 5 Seconds of Summer, and more, many stars also opted for pieces from a surprising roster of elevated luxury brands, including Pleats Please Issey Miyake, Martine Rose, and Christian Louboutin.

Of course, with so many musical acts performing over three days, plenty of trends emerged from the festival’s latest edition. Black, pink, white, and blue were the most popular colors worn by singers and bands onstage, often seen in embellished layers and jeans. The recent military jacket revival proved to be one of the event’s most popular pieces, as well as various lace-up boots that delivered a rock n’ roll edge.

Plus, with temperatures heating up, many stars ditched their layers for lingerie-like details and undergarments — which were also trending on the Fall 2026 runways. Charli XCX and Adèla broke a sweat in detailed and statement-making bras, while Sombr beat the heat in a lace tank top from Valentino. Nearly every performer brought their eyewear A-game to the stage with plenty of trendy sunglasses, too — which have already inspired us to similarly stay shielded in style.

Below, take a look at the top fashion moments from Lollapalooza 2026.

Lorde

Lorde kicked off the festival in a bright pink cropped hoodie from Pleats Please Issey Miyake, worn over a matching bikini top. The colorful pieces popped against the singer’s black patent leather pants and sneakers during her set onstage, which included a surprise appearance by Charli xcx.

Charli XCX

During her headlining Lollapalooza performance, Charli xcx turned to her signature all-black color palette with a lingerie-inspired look. The singer layered a sheer tunic dress by Jing Hé over a Fleur du Mal bra, complemented by matching fishnet stockings. Additional details came from a custom-made leather garter by Zana Bayne, as well as thin sunglasses, fingerless gloves, and a beaded tassel necklace — also by Hé. Later in her set, the “Rock Music” singer changed into a custom handkerchief mini dress by London-based designer James Walker.

Jennie

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Blackpink member Jennie headlined the festival’s Saturday schedule, wearing a look from Stefano Gallici’s Fall 2026 collection for Ann Demulemeester. Leading the charge with the weekend’s military jacket trend, the K-pop star paired the white structured outerwear with a black leather bralette and baggy matching trousers.

Tate McRae

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While closing the festival, Tate McRae danced onstage in an all-white, form-fitting outfit. Her custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin look featured a crop top with a curved neckline and bodice cutouts, plus a set of matching pants. White pumps and a thin gold bracelet completed the “Sports Car” singer’s look.

Sombr

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As one of Valentino’s latest brand ambassadors under Creative Director Alessandro Michele, Sombr naturally turned to the Italian luxury brand for his Lollapalooza performance. The singer wore a black lace tank top and flared pants for the occasion, where he also brought 5 Seconds of Summer onstage for a joint performance of “She Looks So Perfect.” Sombr’s look also included a matching feather-trimmed military jacket, which would become one of the festival’s top fashion trends.

5 Seconds of Summer

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Five Seconds of Summer made a bold appearance at Lollapalooza with a mix of modern and rock n’ roll aesthetics. Frontman Luke Hemmings was sharply dressed in a studded leather jacket from Enfants Riches Déprimés, plus Balenciaga sunglasses, navy trousers, and a button-up shirt with a trendy tucked-in tie. Bassist Calum Hood opted for a pop of color with his purple Martine Rose T-shirt and Adidas x Willy Chavarria shorts, while drummer Ashton Irwin took the vibrant route in a pink graphic tank top and star pendant necklace. Guitarist Michael Clifford rounded out the group with a distressed denim vest and jeans, which earned a punky touch from safety pins and a “5SOS” wallet chain.

Adéla

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On day three of the festival, Adéla took the stage in a pair of custom pink platform boots by Christian Louboutin — which perfectly matched her signature pink hair. The Slovakian singer’s fringed miniskirt, blue lace bra, and McQueen military jacket-style denim jacket (which her stylist, Chris Horan, seemingly DIYed into a vest) were also in tandem with her edgy, glamorous personal style.

Suki Waterhouse

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True to her bohemian sense of style, Suki Waterhouse wore a custom Arlet Kuns pink cape covered in ruffles, feathers, and sequins for her performance at Lollapalooza. Paired with floral briefs by Masha Popova and pink lace-up boots from Lili Curia, the musician and actor’s latest outfit was both eclectic and undeniably free-spirited.

Zara Larsson

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Zara Larsson’s Y2K-inspired aesthetic has gone viral this year — and, of course, her Lollapalooza outfit remained on-theme. The star’s striped crop top, denim hot pants, and matching boots — courtesy of designer duo James Nguyen and AC Gottlieb — were all reminiscent of the playful fashion era.