Halle Berry stopped by Today with Jenna and Sheinelle in New York to talk all things acting, aging gracefully, and being a women’s wellness advocate. Before arriving to the studio, the paparazzi were able to snap photos of the X-Men star’s vibrant red and black floral print outfit. Her Alexander McQueen asymmetric strapless top, midi skirt, and cardigan — all sold as separates — came in the same print, which was the ultimate ‘Printmaxxing’ layering move (the complete opposite of the internet’s ‘Quiet Luxury’ phenomenon).

As someone with a 35-year-long career (during her TV appearance, she talked about turning 60 this summer), she knows better than anyone how important it is to feel your best. And she didn’t hold anything back: “I feel stronger, smarter, wiser, more myself, more in control — I’m the best version of myself at this time of life,” Berry said during the live taping. It was a clear indication for how well she’s doing at this stage — but she really didn’t even have to say anything at all.

Berry’s clothes were reflective of how the actor feels on the inside: bold, bright, and prepared to make a statement. Perhaps that’s why she took this time to talk about her newest partnership with women’s health company, Nella.

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“We have to start speaking up for ourselves and expressing what we need,” Berry told the Today co-hosts. The McQueen outfit was perfect for sending that exact message.

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The actor finished the look with McQueen’s red-soled, lace-up Lexie Slingbacks, a pair of black chunky sunglasses, and a gold lariat necklace with matching earrings.

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