At this point, you’ve felt the shift that happens at the top of April. The temps pivot — ever so slightly — and your daily need for heavy outerwear and numerous layers starts to wane. A desire to be frolicking outside, footloose and fancy-free, starts to settle in, signaling a fresh season of carefree weekends with friends, music, and crisp cocktail sipping. Sure, those of a more technical mindset will label said season spring. But others, including The Zoe Report’s founder and editor-at-large Rachel Zoe, know this time of year as the official start of festival season. Kicking off with iconic desert extravaganzas Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and Stagecoach Music Festival, the early weeks of spring are a true celebration of the arts, not to mention a fashion spectacle. And while each year sees a new wave of festival style trends, Zoe says the season’s looks and sartorial sentiments are fairly consistent.

“The trends don’t change that much,” she says. “It’s really just tons and tons of fringe and suede and bralettes and denim shorts [during the day]. And by night, tons of sparkle and over-the-top accessories — sunnies at night and lots of boots.”

That said, like with any season, certain standout looks and pieces emerge from the traditional tropes, and this year is no different. Ahead, Zoe, a longtime festival enthusiast, breaks down the 2026 trends that will likely reign supreme on festival grounds from the mystic California desert to the epic fields of Belgium.

Fringe

With the boho aesthetic in full force for 2026, Zoe confirms that “endless amounts of fringe” is at the top of the trend menu for daytime frolicking. The beauty of this buzzy detail is its versatility. You can go big with a fringe-covered jacket or top or go more subtle with a neutral-colored handbag.

Denim On Denim

When it comes to festival denim looks, you can never have too much of a good thing. Zoe cosigns denim on denim for a fun Americana moment. For chillier nights, denim pants and a coordinating top or jacket will allow for some warmth. For hotter days, go for a short co-ord that pairs nicely with boots.

Fun Knits

Considering festival season encompasses spring and summer, breathable — yet festive — fabrics are essential. This is why easy woven materials like cotton eyelet and knits like crochet are especially apropos for desert dancing, according to Zoe. These separates are easily paired with denim, leather, suede, and everything else in your arsenal, making them the ultimate workhorses for any festival outfit.

Go-Big Accessories

Music festivals are where people go to stand out and make a statement. Zoe loves over-the-top accessories like cowboy hats, “layers and layers of jewelry,” and statement waist belts. And while in everyday life you might pick one statement piece for an ensemble, festival grounds are an “everything goes” environment, where you can lean into multiple pieces without a worry of leaning too maximalist.