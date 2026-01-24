“There are no second acts in American lives,” goes the famous F. Scott Fitzgerald quote. But the legendary author never met Paris Hilton; the heiress to the Hilton hotel fortune is on her third, at least. After bursting onto the scene in the early 2000s as a girl-about-town and, not long after, reality TV’s favorite “dumb blonde” on The Simple Life, Hilton slowly revealed herself to be far from foolish. Over the years, she’s built a fragrance empire worth billions, appeared in several more shows, entered the skin care space, and DJ’d around the world.

While she may not be a dumb blonde, Hilton has stayed as committed to the platinum life as she has to chihuahuas and pink. So much so that, when she does decide to go undercover, it’s with a darker hair color. But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t switched things up within the hue. The Infinite Icon has gone as short as a choppy pixie and as long as cascading waves, with varying levels of volume and body in between. And although she generally likes her makeup dramatic and defined, it, too, has evolved in some surprising ways over the years.

TZR has rounded up a handful of Hilton’s standout beauty looks over the years to track her hair and makeup evolution. Scroll on to see them.

Wispy Bixie, 2002

Few people can say their 21st birthday was so legendary that it’s practically become a theme of its own: Kendall Jenner wore a recreation of Hilton’s slinky cowl neck chainmail dress for her miletsone festivities. Hilton accessorized the OG version with butterfly clips and a wispy bixie — the platonic ideal of a Y2k look.

Frosted Lips & Lengthy Extensions, 2004

Hilton wore another Y2K beauty staple — frosted pink lipstick — to the Simple Life 2 Welcome Home Party. The heiress also donned what would become a lifelong hair staple: Plentiful blonde extensions.

Farrah Hair & Frosted Lids, 2005

In the aughts, the only thing an It Girl loved more than her T-Mobile Sidekick was her frosted makeup. (And maybe her Louis Vuitton Murakami.) Hilton paired frosty silver-blue lids with bouncy Farrah Fawcett hair for the launch of her sister Nicky’s clothing line.

Blunt Bob, 2007

In 2007, Hilton joined the club of celebs rocking the blunt, A-line bob. It was a beloved cut for stars like Victoria Beckham and Rihanna.

Heavy Lashes & Smoky Lids, 2012

With nude lips, matte skin, smoky lids, and plenty of lashes, Hilton’s makeup for the 2012 MTV Movie Awards is a masterclass in 2010s makeup trends. (Honorable mention to the peak millennial short coral manicure.)

Coachella Braids, 2016

In 2016, Hilton attended the Indio festival in a half-braided, half-flowing hairstyle that no doubt made its way to many a “Coachella Inspo” Pinterest board.

Old Hollywood Glam, 2018

For the 2018 amfAR Gala in Cannes, Hilton leaned into Old Hollywood glam with soft, brushed-out curls, a subtle cat eye, and peachy-pink lips.

Power Pony, 2021

Power dressing needs a power hairstyle. At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Hilton paired her sparkly, strong-shouldered dress by The Blonds with a pumped-up ponytail, featuring lots of length and even more volume.

Ladylike Ribbon, 2023

To sign copies of her autobiography, Paris: The Memoir, Hilton wore a half-up, half-down ponytail adorned with a prim black ribbon. The single curl bang added to the ladylike appeal.

Waves for Days, 2025

“What’s old is new,” as they say, and at the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Hilton took it back 20 years, giving her frosted lids and fluffy hair a sophisticated and modern update.