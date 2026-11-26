When it comes to online shopping, there’s an overabundance of options to sift through. In its Fitting Room series, The Zoe Report editors do the legwork for you by highlighting a brand or collection worth knowing, trying key pieces on a variety of body sizes and shapes.

Harry Styles, Kendall Jenner, Jeremy Allen White, Jennifer Lawrence... what do all these celebrities have in common? Their penchant for Leset. Or, more specifically, the brand’s luxe basics. Since Lili Chemla launched the Los Angeles-based company in 2019, it’s amassed an especially loyal clientele. But are the products really worth the hype? According to our editors, yes. Sure, spending nearly $300 on a pair of pants is bound to sting a bit, but these are pieces you’ll reach for time and again, season after season.

Leset’s Margo tee, for instance, has been a fan favorite for years (Styles and White are just two of its famous supporters), thanks to its slightly boxy silhouette that holds its shape all day long. The brand’s Kyoto Carpenter pants are another coveted style, beloved by Lawrence. Made from breathable cotton, the bottoms — which come in a range of colors, from bright blue to army green — are a comfier alternative to jeans.

What other Leset basics deserve a spot in your wardrobe? Below, discover our editors’ reviews of the brand’s must-have pieces.

Brooke Frischer, Senior Fashion Editor

Brooke Frischer

“I’ve been very into dress shorts lately, and luckily for me, the confusingly warm New York City weather has been letting me get a bit more wear out of them. This pair particularly caught my eye with its asymmetrical floral-shaped crystal embroidery at the hip and thigh, making for a uniquely formal yet relaxed style. I’ve been styling these with everything from a hoodie and sneakers to a crewneck knit, leather jacket, and kitten heels. I love how versatile these shorts are — not to mention the elastic waistband that can fall at the hip for a low-waisted look, or higher up for something a little more tailored.”

Kelsey Stewart, Fashion Writer

Kelsey Stewart

“Over the past year or so, I’ve been slowly building out my collection of drawstring pants, with this Leset pair being the latest addition to the crew. As someone who feels most like myself in bright colors, I gravitated toward the electric blue shade. Though I styled them with a light brown suede jacket and black tee, the colorful trousers would look just as good alongside another bold hue, like royal purple. Unlike some other pants in my wardrobe, these don’t wrinkle within minutes of putting them on. When I’m not in the mood to wear jeans (which is often these days), they’re a more comfortable yet equally stylish alternative.”

Eden Stuart, Beauty News Writer

Eden Stuart

“Keeping it 100: I called in the Rio stirrup pants because I knew they would be absolutely perfect to pair with my CashSoft high-neck pullover from the Victoria Beckham and Gap collab. But I wanted to switch it up this time around (and, also transparently, it’s still pretty unseasonably warm in New York City). In my opinion, the titular stirrups of stirrup pants should be seen — otherwise, you might as well wear leggings! — so I built this ‘fit from the ground up, starting with mesh ballet flats. From there, I went for a ‘mid-century off-duty ballet teacher’ vibe, with a black turtleneck, blush pink cardigan, and a scarf tied around my neck.

I finished the look with vintage pearl drop earrings; pearls are always such a great shortcut to feeling like a real sophisticated lady. The leggings themselves are buttery soft and thick enough to wear without a tunic or long shirt (read: not at all see-through). When the weather gets warmer, I can’t wait to wear them with a white tee and button-down chambray.”

Eman Naseer, Assistant Social Editor

Eman Naseer

“Despite five years in New York and my fair share of harsh winters, my sweater collection is surprisingly lacking, especially when it comes to warm, good-quality knits. So I was thrilled to get my hands on this teal merino wool piece from Leset. It’s described as an ‘elevated everyday essential,’ and I can confirm it’s exactly that. Unlike many wool sweaters, this one is soft and buttery against the skin, and the bright color adds a punch to my outfit that fits my personal style perfectly.

I put its comfort to the ultimate test by wearing it on my red-eye from NYC to Italy. Planes tend to feel like the tundra to me, so I layered the sweater over Intimissimi’s Modal cashmere ultralight top for extra warmth. For bottoms, I went with Uniqlo pants that look like work trousers but feel like sweatpants, added long pendant necklaces (a look is never complete without jewelry), and finished with oxblood Camper flats to complement the sweater’s color. The result was the perfect mix of fashion and function, and it made me feel extremely chic while traveling, which is especially important for morale on a long journey.”