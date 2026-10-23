After a highly successful collaboration last April, Gap and Victoria Beckham have returned for round two with their second dual-designed capsule — this time specifically crafted for the Fall/Winter season. Launching Friday, Oct. 23 at 9 a.m. ET online and in select stores, the 37-piece collection features a garment for every corner of a cold-weather closet, including knitwear in cashmere, merino wool and Gap’s signature CashSoft material, plus luxe hoodies, statement funnel-neck parkas, crisp white button-ups, corduroy shirt-and-pant sets, and more, all ranging in price from $28 to $368.

“For this second drop, we wanted to build on the design language we established in the first collection, with a stronger focus on texture, proportion and layering, while keeping the ease and versatility that feels so intrinsic to Gap,” Victoria Beckham said in a press release. “Each piece was designed to work as part of a modern wardrobe — refined and considered, but still effortless and made to be worn in many different ways.”

Ahead of the new launch, editors from The Zoe Report put the pieces that caught their eye to the test. Some styled more formal tuxedo pieces for an autumn outdoor dinner with equally chic separates like leather jackets and statement shoes, while others embraced the cozier side of the collection, opting to wear the knitwear and sweatshirt offerings in a more laid-back setting.

Below, see how our editors made the coveted capsule their own.

Erin Lukas, Deputy Beauty Editor

Erin Lukas

“I love the concept of dressing down a tuxedo shirt, so I wore mine with a worn-in leather jacket, kick-flare trousers, and animal print mules. It was the perfect mid-fall outfit combo for a night of event hopping. That said, I completely plan on pairing it with a fun fringe skirt and heels once holiday party season comes around.”

Eden Stuart, Beauty News Writer

Eden Stuart

“I chose the CashSoft High-Neck Pullover with Zip in Vamp Red, and honestly, I got a little scared that it’d be too warm for a brisk fall day in New York City — but it actually ended up being perfect for the rooftop dinner I was headed to, keeping me perfectly cozy all evening even without a jacket. It’s so soft and luxurious, and I love the almost ‘70s vibe of the design. To play that up, I opted for a classic warm-toned look with brown jeans (specifically Z Supply’s The Off Duty Mid-Rise Bowed Ankle Denim), patchwork boots, and statement earrings.”

Brooke Frischer, Senior Fashion Editor

Brooke Frischer

“I’m very specific when it comes to my sweatshirts. There’s a lot of boxes they need to check to earn a permanent residence in my wardrobe, and this Gap x Victoria Beckham one hits every mark. First off, the size of the hood is ideal — it’s just big enough that it sits perfectly over my headphones (and a hat if needed), and hits right at the waist, offering a flattering shape rather than a slouchy one. The fabric is also the right density to feel like a material version of a warm, comforting hug, without being so hefty that it becomes overwhelming or uncomfortable. The ultimate test for a hoodie is if I can cozily wear it on a long plane ride — and that, I did.”

Eman Naseer, Assistant Social Editor

Eman Naseer

“I had a major corduroy phase years ago, but over time, the fabric quietly slipped out of my rotation. Seeing these forest green bottoms in the Gap x Victoria Beckham lookbook instantly reminded me of how much of a fall staple corduroy pants truly are. The slim fit is a departure from my usual silhouette, but putting them on made me feel surprisingly sophisticated and definitely inspired me to venture out of my baggy pants comfort zone. I styled them with a navy Uniqlo Heattech turtleneck — my ultimate base layer for chilly days — and grounded the whole look with deep burgundy accents: a long leather jacket, my Tabis, and my mom’s vintage Dior bag.”

Kelsey Stewart, Fashion Writer

Kelsey Stewart

“I missed out on the first Victoria Beckham x Gap drop and have regretted it ever since. So, when I heard a second batch of pieces was on the way, I was thrilled to have another shot. My pick? This deep green corduroy button-up. The shade is so dark it almost reads black, making it all the more intriguing. Believe it or not, I don’t own a single corduroy piece, and this luxe style felt like the perfect place to start. I paired it with dark-wash jeans and draped a pastel green cardigan over my shoulders for a tonal finishing touch.”