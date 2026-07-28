Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

Kamorea “KK” Arnold isn’t your average college student. The 21-year-old is a point guard for the UConn Huskies, recognized for her lightning-fast pace, goofy personality, and top-notch leadership. Her accolades speak for themselves: Arnold was named the 2026 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and helped lead UConn to the 2025 NCAA National Championship. Still, despite her whirlwind schedule, the basketball star doesn’t neglect her style.

“Comfort is nonnegotiable, but I still want to look put together when I walk into a room,” Arnold tells TZR. “I usually start with versatile staples and add one statement piece, because even on the busiest days, the fit still has to hit.” Indeed, her days are packed to the brim with practice, class, games, travel, and everything in between. “I need looks that can keep up because I can’t spend all day shopping for new pieces,” Arnold says.

To streamline the process, the Wisconsin native turns to trusted retailers, one being JCPenney, where she’s part of Inside Lane, a lineup of top women’s basketball players showcasing fashion on and off the court. (On July 25, Arnold, alongside Audi Crooks, Gabriela Jaquez, Jackie Young, and Stef Dolson, mentored young basketball players from the Boys & Girls Club of Chicago during a shopping trip at JCPenney.) “I love JCPenney; it’s a one-stop shop where I can find versatile basics or statement pieces that fit any vibe I’m going for, and then just as easily browse the men’s section for a layering piece or accessories to complete the look,” she adds.

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Her go-to outfit in question? “A cropped top, baggy jeans, and one piece that carries the whole look, like a fire jacket, unexpected sunnies or statement jewelry,” explains Arnold. “It’s an easy formula, but it never gives ‘I got dressed in five minutes.’ It always feels effortless, comfortable and very me.” When it comes to her outfits, Arnold favors contrast, often mixing sporty and feminine elements or pairing a more structured, menswear-inspired piece with relaxed denim.

If you resonate with Arnold’s sporty-cute fashion sense, shop some of her wardrobe staples below.