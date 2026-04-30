When it comes to online shopping, there’s an overabundance of options to sift there. In its Fitting Room series, The Zoe Report editors do the legwork for you by highlighting a brand or collection worth knowing, trying key pieces on a variety of body sizes and shapes.

Synonymous with ‘90s minimalism, Calvin Klein is firmly back in the spotlight — thanks in large part to FX’s Love Story, which revisits its heyday during the decade. While the series has sparked renewed interest in the label’s archival pieces (vintage Calvin Klein searches were up 571% on Depop following the series’ premiere), its current offerings are just as compelling. Case in point: the label’s newest spring denim, recently put to the test by The Zoe Report editors.

It goes without saying that denim is one of the trickiest categories to shop — landing on a pair that looks good and feels good usually takes some trial and error. Fortunately, Calvin Klein’s latest styles check both boxes. Several of our editors tested the brand’s low-rise baggy jeans, which earned rave reviews despite the often-controversial silhouette (low-slung bottoms can be quite polarizing, after all). Others gravitated toward ripped pairs — an ‘80s-inspired look that’s making a comeback this spring. What’s more, the brand’s ‘90s straight-leg jeans were another standout among the team.

Scroll on to see how The Zoe Report editors styled Calvin Klein’s spring denim, plus fresh outfit ideas to try now.

Angela Melero, Editorial Director

Courtesy Of Angela Melero

“Behold, my new go-to jeans for summer. As pant legs skew slimmer and slimmer this year, I'm finding a happy medium with this ‘90s-inspired style. It features a nice mid-rise that hangs easy on my hips and the roomy straight leg allows for a more streamlined shape sans the restriction of skinny jeans (been there, done that). This allows for lots of styling versatility: For a laid-back ‘90s moment, I'll wear these jeans with a fitted cotton tank or cropped tee. For more formal occasions, I'll wear them with fancy “going-out top" and heels — please refer to the combo pictured, which includes a lacy blouse from LoveShackFancy and nude Sézane sandals. They are truly ‘everything’ jeans.”

Noelia Rojas-West, Fashion Market Assistant

Courtesy Of Noelia Rojas-West

“Calvin Klein denim is a no-brainer. The fits, the washes, and the range of styles always deliver. In terms of the latest collection, I gravitate toward the ripped ‘90s loose fit: a mid-rise jean with a subtle barrel leg that feels effortlessly chic and flattering. I styled the distressed denim with a comfy baby tee, a leather bomber, sunnies, and pink satin pointed-toe heels — my way of taking a more feminine approach to a casual look. The result is creating an outfit that transitions seamlessly from day to evening, like going to the office and then to drinks with your besties.”

Kelsey Stewart, Fashion Writer

Courtesy Of Kelsey Stewart

“Considering I’m only 5’2”, finding denim that doesn’t overwhelm my frame is never easy — styles are often either too baggy or too long. That said, I was pleasantly surprised by how well Calvin Klein’s ‘90s straight-leg jeans fit. They are slightly long on me, but nothing a pump can’t fix (though I’ll likely have them tailored eventually). I typically gravitate toward medium washes, but I love the look of this darker pair. Styled with a cute top like this Damson Madder tank and statement heels, the jeans make the perfect base.”

Ashirah Curry, Associate Market Editor

Courtesy Of Ashirah Curry

“I love low-rise baggy jeans for their effortless versatility. Whether worn slung low or sitting closer to mid-rise, they adapt to the mood of the day while maintaining a strong silhouette. Styled with flats or boots, the denim never misses. For this look, I styled my baggy jeans with black boots — while it may read a little fall, NYC’s unpredictable weather definitely influenced the look. I draped a sarong over the denim to create movement and depth, elevating the silhouette while keeping the jeans as the focal point. I finished the outfit with a lightweight bomber jacket with a floral brooch to bring in spring vibes.”

Ariel Bielsky, Fashion News Writer

Courtesy Of Ariel Bielsky

“Nothing says spring like a lived-in, classic denim jacket, and this version from Calvin Klein has quickly become a wardrobe staple. Wear it as an outerwear layer again and again on cooler days, or style it as a standalone top with a pair of matching jeans for a more intentional look. For a polished finish, fasten the top buttons and roll up the sleeves, and it'll instantly act as a crisp, put-together top.”