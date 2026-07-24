The WNBA’s AT&T All-Star Weekend made its return on Thursday night, beginning on a stylish note thanks to women’s basketball’s leading stars. The event — which celebrates the league’s top talents across multiple events, including the WNBA All-Star Game — kicked off with its signature Orange Carpet in Chicago. For the occasion, numerous athletes chose outfits with a bounty of modern and eye-catching details.

Fearless fashion was front and center for the sporty evening. Fresh off her winning streak at this year’s ESPYs, A’ja Wilson led the carpet in a sheer black dress and matching gloves. Equally daring lace and leather were incorporated in outfits for stars like DiJonai Carrington and Gabby Williams. Others, including Paige Bueckers and Kelsey Plum, updated classic

The event provided a moment for both classic and statement accessories to shine, too. Sculptural cuff bracelets, diamond earrings, and gold chains adorned numerous guests, while black pointed-toe pumps were the night’s most popular shoe choice. Clutches ranging from metallics to faux fur, as seen on rising Toronto Tempo star Marina Mabrey, also drew the eye. Plus, plenty of Coach bags were toted by basketball powerhouses like Azzi Fudd, Flau'jae Johnson, and Lauren Betts, continuing the American brand’s partnership with the league.

Scroll on for more of the boldest, brightest, and sparkliest looks from the 2026 WNBA Orange Carpet.

A’ja Wilson

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A’ja Wilson embraced sheer dressing in a strapless black dress covered in geometric embellishments. Matching gloves, fringed diamond earrings, and classic black pumps completed the Las Vegas Aces star’s sultry yet formal look.

Gabby Williams

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The two-time WNBA All-Star returned to the Orange Carpet in a gathered leather top and matching gloves. Low pumps with gold metal straps and a black high-low skirt finished Williams’ ensemble. Sculpted cuffs, a gold clutch, and a thin lariat necklace brought the Golden State Valkyries forward’s look a gilded touch.

Kelsey Plum

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Kelsey Plum revamped sartorial style with modern nods to tailoring, hitting the carpet in long gray shorts and a striped top reminiscent of a men’s necktie. The Los Angeles Sparks star’s outfit was cinched by a black leather belt, creating an hourglass silhouette. She further elevated the set with a black Liffner clutch and burgundy slingback heels.

Paige Bueckers

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Paige Bueckers loves a good suit, and brought a summer-ready take on her signature look to WNBA’s All-Star Weekend. The Dallas Wings guard paired a sleeveless blue button-up top with a silky tie and draped beige trousers. White sneakers and thin tortoiseshell sunglasses gave the pieces a more contemporary feel.

Nneka Ogwumike

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Allover sparkle always makes a statement — just ask Nneka Ogwumike. The Los Angeles Sparks star shone in a green and purple one-sleeved dress, complete with dramatic asymmetric fringe. She finished her look with silver square-toed mules and timeless diamond studs.

Lauren Betts

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Lauren Betts kept things simple in a sparkly black dress with a rounded neckline and angular hem. The Washington Mystics star finished the look with black kitten heels, plus a leather Coach Tabby bag.

Flau’jae Johnson

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Seattle Storm guard Flau'jae Johnson also carried a black Coach Tabby bag on the red carpet. The mini-sized accessory was a perfect complement to her spotted yellow jacket and pants, which were layered over a black tube top and paired with leather sneakers. Gleaming diamond necklaces and drop earrings gave the look a dash of glamour.

Marina Mabrey

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For her first WNBA Orange Carpet, Marina Mabrey wore a graphic sweater from indie label Grévyi. She dressed up the pink-and-white-striped piece with a sequined black miniskirt, sleek patent leather pumps, and chunky gold jewelry. A fluffy maroon clutch and oversized sunglasses brought a burst of whimsy to the Toronto Tempo player’s outfit.

Azzi Fudd

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Azzi Fudd, who was this year’s first WNBA Draft pick, brought grungy summer style to the Orange Carpet in a black leather bralette and distressed blue jeans. A gray gingham blazer and quilted Coach Tabby bag polished the Dallas Wings star’s look, which she finished with black heels and layered gold pendants.

DiJonai Carrington

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Always one for a sleek ensemble, DiJonai Carrington wore a sheer floral lace catsuit on the Orange Carpet. The daring piece was layered over a black bodysuit, which the Chicago Sky forward boosted with clear lucite bangles and glossy PVC sandals. A shiny silver clutch and diamond jewelry elegantly rounded out her attire.