Welcome to the dog days of summer — a time when you might not leave the house without a portable fan in tow. With temperatures climbing, even the shortest commute or quick grocery run can leave you drenched in sweat. So, what does one wear in 90-plus-degree weather? Enter a heatwave capsule wardrobe: a lineup of breathable, versatile staples that’ll get you through sweltering days without sacrificing style.

Kyla Flax, head of brand and creative styling at Anthropologie, echoes that sentiment. “Staying cool and looking chic can absolutely go hand in hand,” she tells TZR. Her top tip? Opt for natural fabrics. “Cotton and linen are lightweight, breathable, and don’t trap heat, so they help keep you cool even on the hottest days,” Flax explains. Meanwhile, Jamie Grimstad Huth, a personal stylist and founder of Curated by Jamie, avoids anything that traps heat or feels restrictive, such as synthetic materials, cashmere blends, and overly fitted silhouettes. “Fabrics that don’t breathe make even the most beautiful outfit beyond uncomfortable when it’s hot out,” the fashion expert shares.

As for the hallmarks of a heatwave capsule wardrobe? Scroll on for five foolproof summer looks that’ll help you beat the heat in style.

Cotton Midi Skirt

A cotton midi skirt is Grimstad Huth’s go-to on especially hot summer days. “It’s versatile, packable, and, most importantly, breathable,” the stylist says. “Pair it with a simple ribbed tank or cotton tee and chic sandals for an effortless summer look that takes you from the office to dinner.” When it comes to her favorite styles on the market, Grimstad Huth points to Kallmeyer’s full skirt and Leset’s Yoko maxi skirt, both below.

Tank Top

Simple, understated tank tops emerged as a cool-girl staple a few summers ago and haven’t lost momentum since. Flax is especially fond of Anthropologie’s ‘90s Scoop-Neck Tank. “I love the flattering ‘90s scoop neckline; it’s the perfect foundation for just about any outfit,” the stylist says, adding that it’s one of those pieces you'll reach for on repeat, especially during the hottest days of summer.

Slip Dress

Consider a silk or satin slip dress your secret weapon during heatwaves. “It’s elegant without feeling overdone, regulates temperature beautifully, and creates an entire outfit with almost no effort,” explains Grimstad Huth. What’s more, the piece can easily be dressed up or down — pair it with sneakers for a casual look or kitten heels for a more elevated ensemble.

Linen Pants

Flax believes linen pants are one of the most underrated staples for a heatwave. “The breathable fabric keeps you cool, but they instantly look more polished than a pair of cutoff denim shorts,” she says. “They’re effortless enough for daytime and transition beautifully into dinner.” Flax suggests wearing the bottoms with a simple tank, a chic sandal, and your signature jewelry, whether that's a statement earring or a stack of bracelets.

Breezy Sarong

“Don’t forget to have fun with your summer layers!” reminds Flax. “A lightweight fringe sarong adds personality without feeling heavy.” Her go-to way to wear the piece is with denim shorts and a scoop tank for an easy everyday look. “It’s one of those versatile pieces that makes even the simplest outfit feel intentional,” she adds.