The fashion industry’s trending colors of late have been, in a word, intense. There was Barbie pink, fiery red, and, most recently, Brat lime green. However, with the recent “demure” aesthetic flooding social media feeds, it’s only fitting that everyone seems to be turning their attention to minimalist, neutral shades (a key part of the internet’s new refined vibe). One such color in particular is khaki, which is on course to take the spotlight this fall.

It makes sense that khaki is hitting its stride during the cold, brisk months. “I think we’re going to see a strong presence of deeper neutrals, in general, this fall,” elaborates Lily Adel, a stylist and founder of CLYQUE The Label. “It can be treated like a brown, complementing a variety of pairings, and the hue works on pretty much everyone.” Ba&sh’s co-founders Barbara Boccara and Sharon Krief agree, explaining, “Khaki's versatility lends itself to a variety of styling options, from casual chic to refined elegance.”

Erin Eagle, the founder of A Style Set, a shopping platform that offers daily outfit inspiration and trend forecasting, also believes the ‘90s resurgence is a factor in khaki’s newfound popularity. “Khaki, a staple color of classic American brands in the ‘90s like Ralph Lauren, Banana Republic, Coach, and J.Crew, is making a comeback,” she confirms. Plus, Eagle says the neutral pairs well with other upcoming autumn trends, such as burgundy red and suede. She adds, “In recent months, the office siren aesthetic has taken off, and I’ve noticed a lot of preppy corporate chic outfits incorporate khaki.”

(+) Tom Ford Justin Shin/Getty Images Entertainment (+) Gucci Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Ralph Lauren CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images INFO 1/3

For further evidence of the emerging color trend, look to the Fall/Winter 2024 runways. “Ralph Lauren and Tom Ford’s shows incorporated many monochrome khaki looks, layering different shades of the color with trench coats, matching sets, scarves, belts, and bags,” says Eagle. Gucci, too, presented the hue by way of coats married with bright pink, yellow, and blue, the expert notes.

Ready to incorporate khaki into your chilly-weather collection? Scroll ahead for five chic outfits to emulate over the coming months.

Keep It Classic

A long-sleeve striped tee and slouchy khaki pants look is perhaps as classic as it gets. So, to give the duo some fresh flair, simply sprinkle a sleek snakeskin bag, sporty white sneakers, and slim black frames into the ensemble. The result is unfussy yet slightly statement-making.

Office Friendly

If you’ve been working remotely from various locations this summer, perhaps you’re now returning to the office. If this is the case, you’ll need to arm yourself with cute fall-approved office outfits. One look to consider? A khaki pencil skirt teamed with elevated black separates, such as a collared leather jacket and a fitted long-sleeve tee (or consider CLYQUE The Label’s khaki tank for a tonal outfit). Finish with tights if the weather is especially brisk.

Shine On

Though a khaki dress on its own reads understated (albeit elevated), that doesn’t mean it can’t be jazzed up for the evening. The trick is to choose shiny accessories, like a metallic silver handbag and rhinestone-encrusted jewelry. For your shoes, give the look more polish with a barely-there sandal (and knee-high boots come fall).

Transitional Dressing

Given the fickle September forecast, transitional dressing is the name of the game this month. And this floral blouse and khaki shorts combo feels just right for those balmy yet breezy fall days. (An oversized blazer would be a great addition.) The suede loafers lean more autumn-looking but can still be sported before the new season officially starts on Sept. 22.

Countryside Cool

It’s time to welcome back the humble barn jacket. Yes, ICYMI, the coat is infiltrating the style scene, and that doesn’t seem to be changing this fall. Here, Los Angeles-based influencer Alyssa Coscarelli gave the countryside-like topper a laid-back look with a graphic tee and bloomers (another popular look right now).