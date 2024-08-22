Just as quickly as the “brat” summer, in all its lime green edgy glory, came, it seems to be quickly exiting — and you can blame TikTok. Yes, a now-viral clip of TikTok creator Jools Lebron describing her intentionally understated hair and makeup style for the office hit the zeitgeist with a sonic boom. “See how I come to work? Very demure,” she says in her Aug. 2 post, describing her silky smooth wig braided sweetly along the hairline and her makeup done in soft rose and brown neutrals. After spritzing Oakcha’s Viral Vanilla she repeats her style approach for good measure. “[...] Very demure, very mindful. Let’s not forget to be demure, divas.” Seemingly overnight, the adjective and aesthetic took off, launching everyone unceremoniously into a more reserved fall mindset weeks ahead of Labor Day.

Like any TikTok trend, including Charli XCX’s defiant “brat” look, thousands have already started taking to social media to display their takes on “demure” style, slowly but surely carving its standards and tentpoles into existence. Women in sleek suiting, cozy cardigan sweaters, and cutesy (another word championed by Lebron) mini dresses and blouses have saturated TikTok these past two weeks, racking up some 326K videos for the hashtag “demure.”

So what does that mean for the coming months? Well, if you too are ready to ditch the rebellious marathon that was summer 2024 and are ready for a more “mindful” autumn, take a look at the style essentials inspired by the next big aesthetic trend.

The Perfect Cardigan

@sezane

In an Aug. 14 post, TikTok content creator Denise Duran highlighted her soft and cozy short-sleeved cardigan, referencing Lebron’s new movement as her inspiration. Indeed, nothing cues fall vibes like a classic, fitted sweater. And, as it happens, the simple and sweet top is experiencing a resurgence of sorts, thanks to the Y2K craze that has yet to calm down. This means your options are aplenty.

Neutral Suiting

@thefrankieshop

Influencer Lauren Ashley showcased a montage of her co-worker’s personal takes on “demure” dressing, with a crisp neutral pantsuit leading the pack. Indeed, nothing screams “back to the office” like a sleek co-ord, but that doesn’t mean you need to stick to traditional blazer-trouser combos. Since the temps are still stubbornly high, and will likely remain so for the next month or two, a structured short and vest set will still get the job done.

Romantic Blouses

Social media superstar and disability advocate Mrs. Sunshine, aka @hey_missteacher, has taken the demure trend and run with it lately, showing all manner of back-to-school outfits that align with the aesthetic nicely. A common thread? Romantic, flowy blouses in various prints and fabrics. For “cutesy” vibes, the sweet top, reminiscent of an early aughts rom-com heroine, is key this fall. Loose and flowy bohemian blouses in soft hues as well as as sheer, lace, and eyelet options are the way to go here.

Silky Separates

Another essential bubbling from Lebron’s latest trend is slinky, shiny separates in silk and satin. Travel influencer Crystal Jackson showcased her take on the “mindful” aesthetic posing in a free-moving pleated midi skirt and black bodysuit. “Im really feeling this whole demure thing,” she wrote in her caption. For fall, the soft fabrics allow for easy movement and understated elegance.

Classic Handbag

Quiet luxury walked so demure could run. This means classic, elegant handbags are key to nail the latter. Take a page from TikTok star Rachel Zhang and reach for a designer clutch or crossbody in a rich fall-adjacent neutrals like camel, chocolate, or ivory.

Sling-Back Pumps

Name a more work-appropriate shoe than a sling-back pump. That’s right, you can’t. The classy footwear elevates any outfit instantly, whether it be jeans and a button-down or a midi skirt and cashmere sweater combo. TikToker Yasmin Devonport showcased a number of pointed pumps in her round up of “demure” looks. The elegant, yet striking tips peeked out from under a number of trousers and tailored denim, adding a healthy dose of sophistication.