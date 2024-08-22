(Trends)

The Styling Essentials Needed For A Very ‘Demure’ Fall

So cutesy, so mindful.

by Angela Melero
@sezane
demure style essentials
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Just as quickly as the “brat” summer, in all its lime green edgy glory, came, it seems to be quickly exiting — and you can blame TikTok. Yes, a now-viral clip of TikTok creator Jools Lebron describing her intentionally understated hair and makeup style for the office hit the zeitgeist with a sonic boom. “See how I come to work? Very demure,” she says in her Aug. 2 post, describing her silky smooth wig braided sweetly along the hairline and her makeup done in soft rose and brown neutrals. After spritzing Oakcha’s Viral Vanilla she repeats her style approach for good measure. “[...] Very demure, very mindful. Let’s not forget to be demure, divas.” Seemingly overnight, the adjective and aesthetic took off, launching everyone unceremoniously into a more reserved fall mindset weeks ahead of Labor Day.

Like any TikTok trend, including Charli XCX’s defiant “brat” look, thousands have already started taking to social media to display their takes on “demure” style, slowly but surely carving its standards and tentpoles into existence. Women in sleek suiting, cozy cardigan sweaters, and cutesy (another word championed by Lebron) mini dresses and blouses have saturated TikTok these past two weeks, racking up some 326K videos for the hashtag “demure.”

So what does that mean for the coming months? Well, if you too are ready to ditch the rebellious marathon that was summer 2024 and are ready for a more “mindful” autumn, take a look at the style essentials inspired by the next big aesthetic trend.

The Perfect Cardigan

@sezane

In an Aug. 14 post, TikTok content creator Denise Duran highlighted her soft and cozy short-sleeved cardigan, referencing Lebron’s new movement as her inspiration. Indeed, nothing cues fall vibes like a classic, fitted sweater. And, as it happens, the simple and sweet top is experiencing a resurgence of sorts, thanks to the Y2K craze that has yet to calm down. This means your options are aplenty.

Sézane
Gaspard Cardigan
$120
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
$248
Mango
Short-Sleeved Cardigan
$70
Ulla Johnson
Haley Cardigan
$490
DÔEN
Ottoline Cardigan
$598

Neutral Suiting

@thefrankieshop

Influencer Lauren Ashley showcased a montage of her co-worker’s personal takes on “demure” dressing, with a crisp neutral pantsuit leading the pack. Indeed, nothing screams “back to the office” like a sleek co-ord, but that doesn’t mean you need to stick to traditional blazer-trouser combos. Since the temps are still stubbornly high, and will likely remain so for the next month or two, a structured short and vest set will still get the job done.

The Frankie Shop
Tansy Pleated Trousers
$199
The Frankie Shop
Tansy Oversized Blazer
$285
COS
Longline Wool-Blend Twill Vest
$190
COS
Longline Wool-Blend Twill Shorts
$135
Veronica Beard
Sabrina Crepe Tank
$268

Romantic Blouses

@chloe

Social media superstar and disability advocate Mrs. Sunshine, aka @hey_missteacher, has taken the demure trend and run with it lately, showing all manner of back-to-school outfits that align with the aesthetic nicely. A common thread? Romantic, flowy blouses in various prints and fabrics. For “cutesy” vibes, the sweet top, reminiscent of an early aughts rom-com heroine, is key this fall. Loose and flowy bohemian blouses in soft hues as well as as sheer, lace, and eyelet options are the way to go here.

Jenni Kayne
Long-Sleeve Willow Blouse
$275
Cloth & Stone
Long-Sleeve Raglan Blouse
$98
& Other Stories
Sheer Blouse
$139
Chloé
Lace-Trimmed Blouse
$3,690
RHODE
Dora Blouse
$365
$255

Silky Separates

@silklaundry

Another essential bubbling from Lebron’s latest trend is slinky, shiny separates in silk and satin. Travel influencer Crystal Jackson showcased her take on the “mindful” aesthetic posing in a free-moving pleated midi skirt and black bodysuit. “Im really feeling this whole demure thing,” she wrote in her caption. For fall, the soft fabrics allow for easy movement and understated elegance.

Silk Laundry
Full Sleeve Bias Dress
$480
Babaton
Slip Satin Maxi Skirt
$98
Darling Society
Oasis Dress
$130
DISSH
Eve Pant
$130
Anine Bing
Eliana Top
$300

Classic Handbag

@jwpei_official

Quiet luxury walked so demure could run. This means classic, elegant handbags are key to nail the latter. Take a page from TikTok star Rachel Zhang and reach for a designer clutch or crossbody in a rich fall-adjacent neutrals like camel, chocolate, or ivory.

Toteme
T-Lock Bag
$1,390
Bottega Veneta
Small Andiamo
$4,500
Mela
Celim
$585
JW Pei
Joy Shoulder Bag
$89
Proenza Schouler
Flip Shoulder Bag
$990

Sling-Back Pumps

@tayehansberry

Name a more work-appropriate shoe than a sling-back pump. That’s right, you can’t. The classy footwear elevates any outfit instantly, whether it be jeans and a button-down or a midi skirt and cashmere sweater combo. TikToker Yasmin Devonport showcased a number of pointed pumps in her round up of “demure” looks. The elegant, yet striking tips peeked out from under a number of trousers and tailored denim, adding a healthy dose of sophistication.

Zara
Block Heel Slingback Heels
$50
Tony Bianco
Koko Heel
$180
Prada
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
$1,200
Manolo Blahnik
Maysli Leather Buckle Halter Pumps
$845
Jil Sander
Black Slingback Heels
$710