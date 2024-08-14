(Accessories)
Office-friendly styles don’t have to be boring.
With Labor Day looming, back-to-school season is nigh. While your classroom days may be long behind you, the fall solstice still signifies a refresh of sorts, a return to structure and, for many, to an office and regular work schedule. This is likely why many, come September, embrace a new wardrobe, swapping out breezy linen separates and sandals for warmer, more work-friendly separates and footwear. Handbags are also considered in this transition, as raffia bucket bags and mesh farmers market shoppers aren’t the most practical choices for toting around work essentials like laptops, notebooks, phones, and such. Luckily, this fall season is already seeing a fresh crop of work bag styles that are as cool and sophisticated as they are versatile for everyday.
“A great work bag should be the perfect blend of fashion and function — something sleek and durable that basically organizes itself,” says Liz Money, SVP, of brand and creative at BÉIS Travel. “That’s why our community loves styles like our Work Tote and Commuter Tote. They’re packed with thoughtful little details like water bottle and laptop compartments, a key leash and hidden phone pockets that make you go ‘ah, I needed that’ throughout even the busiest days.”
Indeed, when it comes to selecting the perfect work bag, always remember that compartments are crucial to keeping your stuff organized. Look for details like removable or designated laptop pouches and zippered or snapped inner pockets to ensure your items are secure and won’t slip out while en route. For easy carrying, convertible straps and handles are also important in the event you want to switch from toting the bag by shoulder or hand. And, of course, a sleek silhouette and durable material are vital for a timeless accessory that will withstand the elements you may brave through out the workweek.
To get a head start on your fall prep, shop TZR’s top work bag picks. They may not cure the Sunday scaries, but they may make the commute to the office a bit more pleasant.