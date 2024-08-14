With Labor Day looming, back-to-school season is nigh. While your classroom days may be long behind you, the fall solstice still signifies a refresh of sorts, a return to structure and, for many, to an office and regular work schedule. This is likely why many, come September, embrace a new wardrobe, swapping out breezy linen separates and sandals for warmer, more work-friendly separates and footwear. Handbags are also considered in this transition, as raffia bucket bags and mesh farmers market shoppers aren’t the most practical choices for toting around work essentials like laptops, notebooks, phones, and such. Luckily, this fall season is already seeing a fresh crop of work bag styles that are as cool and sophisticated as they are versatile for everyday.

“A great work bag should be the perfect blend of fashion and function — something sleek and durable that basically organizes itself,” says Liz Money, SVP, of brand and creative at BÉIS Travel. “That’s why our community loves styles like our Work Tote and Commuter Tote. They’re packed with thoughtful little details like water bottle and laptop compartments, a key leash and hidden phone pockets that make you go ‘ah, I needed that’ throughout even the busiest days.”

Indeed, when it comes to selecting the perfect work bag, always remember that compartments are crucial to keeping your stuff organized. Look for details like removable or designated laptop pouches and zippered or snapped inner pockets to ensure your items are secure and won’t slip out while en route. For easy carrying, convertible straps and handles are also important in the event you want to switch from toting the bag by shoulder or hand. And, of course, a sleek silhouette and durable material are vital for a timeless accessory that will withstand the elements you may brave through out the workweek.

To get a head start on your fall prep, shop TZR’s top work bag picks. They may not cure the Sunday scaries, but they may make the commute to the office a bit more pleasant.

Cuyana Tall Easy Zipper Tote $298 See On Cuyana Cuyana’s stone-colored tote is the perfect neutral, complementing any outfit pairing. It’s also super roomy, fitting everything from your waterbottle and phone to your laptop.

BÉIS The Large Work Tote $148 See On BÉIS With it’s chic croc-embossed texture , this structured tote is as stylish as it is functional.

CALPAK Haven Laptop Tote Bag in Black $180 $162 See on CALPAK This super practical tote comes with a removable laptop sleeve to keep your electronics extra secure.

Tory Burch McGraw Tote $428 See On Tory Burch This roomy tote features buttery soft pebble leather and fits up to a 15-inch laptop — and everything else you need to get through the day.

Coach Metropolitan Slim Brief $595 See on Coach If you like a traditional briefcase look, Coach’s Metropolitan bag is for you. The slim silhouette makes for easy travel, whether you’re driving around, taking a train, or hopping a plane.

The Row Large Park Tote Bag $2,450 See on The Row The Row always manages to excel in the bag game, and this long-line tote is yet another example. The soft, velvety suede finish strikes the perfect balance of elegant and laid-back.

Acne Studios Multipocket Tote Bag $2,700 See On Acne Studios For those who love to compartmentalize their essentials, this edgy Y2K-inspired tote from Acne Studios is for you.

Bottega Veneta Large Andiamo $8,000 See on Bottega Veneta Work totes needn’t always come in neutrals. Champions of color, Bottega Veneta’s bright orange Andiamo tote is the perfect alternative for maximalists.

Isabel Marant Wardy Bag €990 See On Isabel Marant Isabel Marant’s hardware-laden leather Wardy Bag adds some edge and interest to the traditional work tote.