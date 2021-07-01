Chances are, you have a love-hate relationship with July. Sure, there’s a lot of excitement occurring over the next 31 days — you kick off the month with a long holiday weekend and perhaps have a family vacation to the beach scheduled later on, too. But, these occasions also take place during the hottest time of the year, which makes figuring out what to wear in the heat this July a bit of a struggle. Don’t sweat it (pun intended): There are plenty of outfits to turn back to when you finally have to put on something more than underwear and venture outside.

As it turns out, looking cute in 90-degree weather (or maybe even 100, depending on where you’re located) doesn’t have to be a lost cause. For starters, you can’t go wrong with a lightweight cotton set come summer (look to brands like Holiday The Label and Wray NYC for this). Then there’s an influencer-favorite styling secret — wearing a one-piece swimsuit as a bodysuit, even when there’s no water in sight. If you’re on board, throw a pair of bike shorts over a one-piece suit or coupled with a bikini top for a cozy ensemble that’ll keep you cool.

To further assist in planning out outfits to wear during the scorcher of a month, below, find 31 options to choose from. Read: Don’t let the hot weather keep you from looking stylish.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Super Sporty

For walks around the neighborhood or low-key hikes, opt for a sporty set. Cool sunnies and chunky sneakers instantly make the apparel more intriguing.

Floral To The Max

Welcome to the season of bold florals. Go all-in with the print and choose a vibrant dress — then take the outfit to the next level by mixing the piece with an animal print accessory.

Matchy Matchy

Rather than matching your attire, try choosing accessories in the same hue for a subtle take on the coordinated color trend.

Checkmate

Good news for those who can’t get enough of the checkered print trend — it’s sticking around for summer. Allow the funky pattern to stand out by pairing it with a white tee.

Edgy Meets Ladylike

Offset a ladylike mini dress with cool chunky boots. Then, consider tying your hair back with a bandana to give the ensemble a bit more edge.

Fresh Update

Belting a minimal dress instantly gives it a bit of oomph. Throw on your favorite jewelry and your outfit is all set.

Athletic Twist

To make a midi dress feel more casual, opt for sporty sneakers. The outfit can be worn to a kid’s soccer game or lunch with friends.

Outdoor Lingerie

Lingerie isn’t just intended to be worn indoors these days. Style a sleek silk bra with high-rise trousers for a going-out look.

Sweater Weather

For days at the movie theater or indoor mall, it’s key to bring a sweater along, because you never know what the temperature will be inside. Throw a pull-on knit over a tee so that it can easily be taken off.

Topped Off

In addition to SPF, a bucket hat is great for shielding your face from the sun. Pick a piece that coordinates with your outfit for a cohesive look.

The Less, The Better

On days where it’s too hot for a tee, go with a bandana top. For your bottoms, try high-waisted Bermuda shorts or loose pants if shorts aren’t your thing.

Simple Mix

If you’re new to mixing prints, start off by choosing a few in the same color palette. The outcome is eye-catching, but not too over the top.

Summer Leather

The key to wearing leather in the summer is coupling the material with lightweight pieces throughout the rest of your outfit, such as a breathable crochet top.

Modern School Girl

Not sure how to style your Mary Janes without making them feel too elementary school? Try pieces like an elevated belted top and super short shorts.

Rainy Day

Even if the forecast calls for a warm rainy day, you’ll want to have the right footwear. Pair practical boots with a cute matching set.

Cropped Chic

If you have a cool pair of gladiator sandals you want to show off, opt for cropped jeans. And if you don’t own cropped denim, all you need to do is roll up a regular style.

Easy Ensemble

When you’re at a loss about what to wear, rompers are an excellent choice. Style the one-piece with jewelry and cute sandals and your outfit is complete.

Poolside Cool

When you’re hanging out by the pool, throw a fun printed set over your bikini. You’ll be ready for happy hour drinks at the bar.

Bold Monochrome

You can never go wrong with a monochromatic outfit. Come summer, choose a vivid color to sport head to toe.

Short & Sweet

Crop tops are one of this season’s biggest trends, so invest in a piece you can wear all summer long. If you want extra coverage, opt for a high-waisted bottom.

Feel The Breeze

No need to layer anything underneath a tie-up top — wear it alone to let a much-needed breeze come through.

Hot Weather LBD

Yes, you can still wear black in the summer. To do this, choose a piece in a lightweight fabric and style it with vivid jewelry and luxe sandals.

Fresh & Roomy

Summer is the time to swap out your dark denim for white pieces. When you’re shopping for these pants, choose a roomy style for ultimate comfort.

Ready For The Courts

Whether your mornings are filled with tennis or you’re just into the uniform, pair the sporty skirt with a cool cutout top, and finish off with bright sneakers.

Glitzy Touch

Give your denim Bermuda shorts a fancy touch by throwing on a flashy chain belt. As for the rest of your accessories, stick to polished pieces for a sophisticated finish.

Make Things Simple

For easy pieces to hone in on this summer, stock your closet with flowy maxi dresses. They can be worn with everything from fisherman sandals to sneakers.

Lounging Look

When you’re lounging around at home, a cool graphic tee and midi skirt is a comfortable, yet cute option.

New WFH Uniform

In need of some new ideas for your summer WFH uniform? Dress up your bike shorts with a chic button-up blouse and you’re ready for any Zoom calls that come your way.

Last Layer

For nights out on the town, it’s always a good idea to bring a jacket along. A denim style is a perfect option for summer.

Open Up

An easy styling trick to follow on hot summer days is leaving a few of your buttons undone. Plus, the result gives your outfit an unexpected twist.

Cohesive Colors

Instead of sticking to the same exact hue throughout your look, try a color in your clothing that’s slightly lighter than your accessories.