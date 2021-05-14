These Gorgeous One-Piece Swimsuits Are Perfectly On-Trend

Good swimwear is transformative; the right bathing suit can make you feel like you’re by the beach in St. Barts, even if you’re posted up on a lounge chair atop your best friend’s roof. And for those on the hunt for a trendy one-piece swimsuit to pack for their next summer getaway, you’re in luck: Thanks to the variations in shapes, necklines, and textures in this summer’s fashion trends, one-pieces have shed their reputation for being too covered-up and earned a place at the top of our seasonal shopping list.

From styles with loud psychedelic prints that help you channel your inner-Dua Lipa to classic cuts reinvented with non-traditional materials (glitter! sequins!), the 10 one-piece options ahead will remind you of how much fun personal style should be. Now all you have to do is keep scrolling to find the ones that work for you, place your order, and decide which beach (or pool, or boat...) you’ll be lounging around next.

Summer 2021 Trend: The Mono-Shoulder ZIMMERMANN Zinnia Bow Swimsuit in Noir $350 Buy now Thanks to the emergence of #VaxGirlSummer, one-shoulder tops and dresses have made their way back into the zeitgeist — and infiltrated our swimwear in the process. With an emphasis on little touches that let the silhouette really shine, this black Zimmermann number features a sleek bow detail that makes the suit look just as good lounging as it does with a pair of high-waisted shorts.

Summer 2021 Trend: The ‘80s Revival Versace One-Piece Swimsuit $495 Buy now Versace’s Spring 2021 runway show undeniably set the mood for the style of the season thanks to its bold prints, vibrant colors, and oceanic motifs. Featuring all of the above, this bathing suit is just the right mix of retro and modern for an afternoon in South Beach — either IRL or in your daydreams.

Summer 2021 Trend: High-Cut Hiplines Mara Hoffman Idalia Swimsuit in White $275 Buy now Warning: This cut isn’t for the faint of heart (it’s self-described as offering “minimal coverage”). For those who are risk-inclined, but not necessarily ready for the thong bottom, this swimsuit’s high-leg opening shows just the right amount of skin. Plus, with a cool ribbed texture and square neckline, it’s practically a trend trifecta.

Summer 2021 Trend: Pop-Punk Off-White Check Swimsuit $424 Buy now If Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox are proof, the pop-punk look is alive and well. Ease into the look with a one-shoulder swimsuit in a black-and-white check, reminiscent of classic Vans. The blue flowers add a fun burst of color.

Summer 2021 Trend: Swim-Friendly Sequins OSÉREE Mid-Sequin One-Piece Swimsuit $236 Buy now Everything about this swimsuit feels glamorous: The plunging neckline and halter straps, the deep, scoop back, the emerald green color, the textured fabric that’s completely covered in sequins. This one’s for the sunbather who never misses an opportunity to dress up — and really, who can blame them?

Summer 2021 Trend: Pretty Pastels Mara Hoffman Gamela Swimsuit in Blue $250 Buy now As soft ginghams and ditsy florals pop up everywhere from sandals to napkins, pastels are fighting neon brights for the color trend of summer 2021. If you’re not into loud shades, then pretty sky blue, mint green, and light yellow are just as impactful. You’ll love how spaghetti straps and a tie-waist belt make this one-piece look like a ballet leotard.

Summer 2021 Trend: Y2K-Inspired Cutouts Mara Hoffman Kia Swimsuit in Black $250 Buy now Summer’s iteration of the early-aughts cutout resurgence provides a much needed update to the classic black swimsuit. The closest you can get to a two-piece without wearing a bikini, the peek-a-boo midriff lends the illusion of a separate knotted-front top and high-waisted bottoms.

Summer 2021 Trend: High Shine OSÉREE Metallic Sporty Maillot $256 Buy now Sporty in shape and high in shine, this gilded one-piece will take you back to your American Apparel days. Wear with oversized sunglasses for a full Hollywood look. Kitsch, meet cool.

Summer 2021 Trend: Psychedelic Prints la-doublej Goddess Suit $370 Buy now Whether thrifted or new, ‘60s- and ‘70s-inspired prints are what nostalgia dreams are made of. The Goddess Suit by vintage expert JJ Martin’s LaDoubleJ puts the trend on full display with an eye-catching red and pink floral pattern. The adjustable tie strap and little bow at the hip are perfect finishing touches.