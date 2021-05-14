These Gorgeous One-Piece Swimsuits Are Perfectly On-Trend
This summer, the pool is your runway.
By Erin Cunningham
Good swimwear is transformative; the right bathing suit can make you feel like you’re by the beach in St. Barts, even if you’re posted up on a lounge chair atop your best friend’s roof. And for those on the hunt for a trendy one-piece swimsuit to pack for their next summer getaway, you’re in luck: Thanks to the variations in shapes, necklines, and textures in this summer’s fashion trends, one-pieces have shed their reputation for being too covered-up and earned a place at the top of our seasonal shopping list.
From styles with loud psychedelic prints that help you channel your inner-Dua Lipa to classic cuts reinvented with non-traditional materials (glitter! sequins!), the 10 one-piece options ahead will remind you of how much fun personal style should be. Now all you have to do is keep scrolling to find the ones that work for you, place your order, and decide which beach (or pool, or boat...) you’ll be lounging around next.
