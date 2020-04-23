The Best Lingerie Brands To Have On Your Radar For National Lingerie Day 2020
It's 2020, and the underthings market has never looked quite this good. As traditional lingerie silhouettes have cooled, an appetite has grown for nouveau brands that are in pursuit of something more real. With trailblazers like ThirdLove, who boasts an expansive 80-size offering (thanks to its brainchild, the half-cup size) and Savage x Fenty, whose radically inclusive campaigns first broke the lingerie business — there's something for everyone, and it's only getting better. And, with National Lingerie Day Apr. 24, now's as good a time as any to get acquainted with the best lingerie brands of today.
All this change is good: it means there's something for everyone's personal style, whether you favor boisterous or minimalist, sassy or sweet. For example, if you find yourself gravitating towards loud and proud styles, then Parade's the brand to go after. Since the brand's inception just last fall, it's become revered as a trailblazer in the inclusive undies space — and beloved for their vibrant, joyful drops. As for sweetheart style lovers, Eberjey's underthings are as angelic as they come. With bras and panties laced with ethereal pastels, they're practically made for dreaming in — so pairing their silky PJ's is encouraged.
To find your forever-fit, continue ahead — and be sure to shop their Instagram's for inspiration.
1. ThirdLove
As stated, ThirdLove is leading the charge in inclusive sizing — and their 80-part offering is proof.
2. Mary Young
Focused on celebrating women's natural form and embracing every curve, Mary Young founded her eponymous brand in 2014, ditching underwire, padding and reshaping elements in the process.
3. Skims
Kim K's latest venture has been one of her most exciting yet, offering transformative shape wear and underthings in extended sizing.
4. Soft & Wet
This emerging undies brand offers bras and undies made from Italian silk — all for a price point worth getting behind.
5. Eberjey
Eberjey started as an underthings brand in 1996, pledging to inspire joy through the pieces worn closest to the heart. To this day, the brand has kept its promise.
5. Araks
Obsessed with color and detail, Araks plays with the intersection of the two endlessly, blurring the line between "everyday lingerie" and "occasion lingerie" through one timeless piece after another.
6. Parade
"The underwear market has never been in more turmoil than it is now—I think that incumbents haven’t just failed to represent women as they really are, but they haven’t made product that she’s excited about wearing," Cami Tellez, 22-year-old Parade CEO, told TZR. "Parade is coming to market at a time where inclusivity isn’t just needed—it’s an expectation." Their latest collection, Dreaming of Summer, is no exception.
7. Hopeless Lingerie
Made for the bold woman, Hopeless Lingerie draws out the dark romanticist in everyone, suspending traditionally whimsical motifs (polka dots, ruffles) in shadowy pieces for a totally new look.
6. Lonely Lingerie
Lonely Lingerie is all about seeing women of all ages, shapes and sizes in their lingerie. Through the brand's Lonely Girls project, it spotlights women being true to themselves around the world, all while wearing their ethereal pieces.
7. Le Petit Trou
Using the finest French and Italian materials, this polish brand wants to enable its wearers to feel feminine, fashionable and comfortable as they are each day.
8. Fleur Du Mal
In 2012, Jennifer Zuccarini founded the brand to empower bold women to celebrate their femininity and relish in the art of provocation. The result? Scores of sexy, ultra-femme wares that inspire a natural confidence in its wearers.
9. Monique Morin
Monique Morin developed her own label just last year after noticing that there was a white space in the market for lingerie that integrates seamlessly into women's everyday wardrobe. Today, the brand boasts a myriad of pieces that can be styled seamlessly with other pieces, for day and night wear.
10. Carine Gilson
For those who like their wares with a little history, Carine Gilson is the one for you. A lingerie couturier since 1990, the brand has evolved with the times — and is just as relevant today.
11. Bluebella
Since 2005, Bluebella has been redefining sensuality for its ever-evolving landscape of wearers. Their recent cut-out styles were wildly popular this season, including the Nova Suspender Belt, below.
12. Brassybra
Brassybra is best known for their adhesive bra solutions, which come in 5 different shades and offer sizes A-DDDD/European G. For National Lingerie Day, the brand happens to have a promotion worth shopping: for 24 hours, shop its Buy One Get One Free sale with code “LINGERIEDAY” on their site.
13. Morgan Lane
With an eye for playfulness, enchantment and mischief inspired by the founder's artistic background, the brand has been creating lingerie and sleepwear pieces that channel all three since 2014.