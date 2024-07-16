There’s never a dull month in the fashion industry. Just take this July as further proof. Sure, there may not be runway extravaganzas drawing in style insiders from all over (save for Marc Jacobs’ show earlier this month, where Cardi B made an appearance), but there is headline-worthy fashion news aplenty — and we’re only two weeks in.

First, let’s talk about brand collaborations. Always teaming up with fashion’s top It girls, Reformation just announced who the next collection is in partnership with — enter actor and style muse Laura Harrier, who co-designed the new capsule. Available to shop on July 15, the line boasts 18 sultry, evening out-approved pieces, all of which align with Harrier’s effortlessly cool style. Then there’s Disney and Balmain’s first-ever product assortment, which is in celebration of The Lion King’s 30th anniversary and the upcoming theatrical release of Mufasa: The Lion King in December. Launched on July 8, the limited-edition ready-to-wear pieces and accessories were designed by Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing and his team.

And as far as new fashion ads go, ASTA RESORT’s Catch A Star campaign is so visually pleasing. Shot in the utterly breathtaking French Riviera, the video features Grace Burns, the daughter of legendary supermodel Christy Turlington, sporting the label’s swimwear looks and bestselling pieces made from sparkling Italian yarns.

Scroll ahead to read up on July’s most important fashion news. As always, check back on this post as it will be updated throughout the month.

J.Crew Collaborates With Maryam Nassir Zadeh

Fashion folks will be clamoring for the J.Crew and Maryam Nassir Zadeh summer capsule, which launched on July 16. That’s because the limited-edition collaboration is essentially a one-stop shop for all your warm-weather wardrobe needs. Or, as the namesake designer put it on J.Crew’s website: “This collection is full of great packing pieces for a beach holiday, but you can also wear it running around the city, at home, in parks, and out to dinners.” Such looks include a sheer embellished top, drop waist midi skirt, braided metallic sandals, and more. Snag your favorite piece before it's gone here.

Heaven Mayhem Launches Watches

On July 18, celebrity-favorite jewelry brand Heaven Mayhem is making its first foray into the watch category with the debut of the Icon Watch. “So excited to finally reveal what we've been working on for well over a year,” the label’s founder and creative director, Pia Mance, said in the press release. “Watches have been a category I knew I wanted to go into since the beginning. It's a market I feel like has been largely untapped at this price point.” Retailing for $280, the timeless accessory was created with quartz movement, black leather straps, and a stainless steel gold-plated watch dial. Heaven Mayhem also launched three interchangeable straps, available in burgundy, emerald, and red alligator.

Disney & Balmain Release A Collaboration

“Working on this collaboration was a dream come true,” Rousteing said in a statement. “I was only nine years old when The Lion King was first released, but still today, almost three decades later, I only need to close my eyes to replay that incredible mix of music, images, and emotions. The lessons that I absorbed, as I sat, absolutely transfixed by what was happening on the giant screen in front of me, have remained with me my entire life.”

The limited-edition collection is full of signature Balmain silhouettes, such as top-notch tailoring and luxe embellishments. What’s more, Rousteing collaborated with three young African artists — including South African painter Nika Mtwana, Cameroonian painter Enfant Precoce, and South African painter Cassius Khumalo — to design prints.

Reformation Taps Laura Harrier For A Collection

As mentioned, Reformation unveiled its latest celebrity collaboration, featuring BlacKkKlansman star Laura Harrier. Influenced by the actor’s own wardrobe, the summer capsule, which is priced from $88 to $578, has every look you need to take on the season in high style — think body-hugging dresses, halterneck tops, leopard print miniskirts, strappy sandals, and more going-out staples.

ASTA RESORT Introduces Catch A Star Campaign

For the aforementioned Catch A Star campaign, ASTA RESORT’s Creative Director Helena Ammitzboell was inspired by Grace Kelly’s character, Francie, in the 1955 movie To Catch a Thief, according to the press release. “We blended this narrative with the French Rivera lifestyle and our muse Grace Burns’ star-bound trajectory,” the statement explained. “Grace's parallels with the ASTA girl include her cool tranquility and artistic nature.” Shop the summery looks from the campaign video on the brand’s site here.

Little Beast Partners With Ian Charms

Dog and cat parents, this one is for you. Luxury pet brand Little Beast joined forces with Los Angeles-based jewelry label Ian Charms for a five-piece collection. Ranging from $73 to $148, the product offerings include the MILF Canvas Tote (which is currently sold out, unfortunately), the Cougar Collar and Leash, and the Audrey Collar and Leash. Your furry friend is about to strut the sidewalk looking incredibly cute.

Zooey Deschanel Fronts Vera Bradley Campaign

On July 11, early aughts-favorite accessory brand Vera Bradley unveiled a full brand transformation — including an updated logo, revamped silhouettes, and new elevated fabrics — with actor Zooey Deschanel as the face of its campaign. “I love what the Vera Bradley brand stands for — uplifting women and helping them express themselves,” the New Girl actor said in a statement. “Plus, all of the patterns and colors make the brand fun to wear. When it comes to bags, I choose options that reflect my own style but are also functional for everything I need to do in a day. This new collection has a bag to match every mood, activity, and outfit.”

In addition to fresh styles, the label also changed its retail experience, allowing customers to create complementary looks when shopping online and in stores. “Every element of this transformation was thoughtfully debated, discussed, and decided on by our team,” Chief Marketing Officer Alison Hiatt added in the press release.