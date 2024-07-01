Welcome to July — aka, the month everyone is out of office and on vacation. Yes, the excursion you’ve been planning for upwards of six months ago is swiftly approaching, and with it will come ample time for some much-needed rest and relaxation (hopefully near the ocean underneath the warm sun). Whether you’re spending a week at a White Lotus-approved resort in Sicily or staying local at a friend’s beach house, a summer trip also calls for the chance to take your cute vacation outfits for a spin. Because why pass up the opportunity to turn heads as you sashay down the boardwalk?

But before you begin tossing form-fitting tanks and maxi skirts galore into your suitcase, first consider what types of activities will be on the docket (some airlines have a weight limit for bags, after all). If you’re the type to sprawl out on your beach towel while immersed in a page-turning summer book, don’t forget to bring along a few cheeky bikinis and versatile cover-ups. And if they mix and match with the rest of your vacation looks? Even better. Or, should sightseeing and shopping around town be more your speed, turn to flowy dresses and walk-friendly sandals. No matter what your agenda looks like, playful accessories — think a seashell-adorned necklace, straw tote, shimmering belly chain, etc. — are sure to amp up every outfit.

For more warm-weather styling inspiration, see how five fashion It girls are dressing for their vacations, ahead.

Striped Top + Denim Hot Pants

There’s something so relaxing about hitting the beach at night, especially when your fellow vacationers have left for the day. Of course, the temps will start dipping once the sun goes down, so make sure to dress accordingly. A long-sleeve striped tee and of-the-moment denim hot pants, for instance, should keep you (relatively) warm. Finally, throw your evening beach essentials — cheese and crackers, anyone? — in a straw bag, and off you go.

Ribbed Tank + White Skirt

If you’re not one to surf the waves, opt for a nice morning stroll near the water. As for your look, if a trip to the local juice bar is also on the menu, go for something casual yet cute, like, say, a ribbed tank and white maxi skirt. Then, for maximum comfort, round out the ensemble with your trusty Birkenstock slides.

Patterned Dress + Strappy Sandals

Dining out at the town’s most popular restaurant? Pull out all the style stops with a flirty printed dress rendered in luxe silk or lightweight linen. Up the ante with strappy square-toe sandals (bonus points if they’re in the same shade as your number), a black leather clutch, and high-shine gold jewelry.

Stringy Bikini + Matching Sarong

If you’ll be sporting a bikini all day, why not go for one in a punchy, mood-enhancing color? This baby blue option from Monday Swim surely fits the bill. And should you be making a pit stop at the nearby boardwalk bar, toss on a coordinating sarong. Lastly, because no beach look is complete without accessories, add an oversized straw hat and bling-y belly chain into the mix.

Graphic Tee + Lace Skirt

Is a vacation-themed graphic tee, be it a seashell or mermaid print, a bit on the nose? Absolutely — but that’s what makes them so fun. For the rest of your outfit, tone things down by way of a romantic lace skirt and sleek black leather thong sandals. And if it’s especially windy out, keep your hair out of your face with the help of a cute claw clip.