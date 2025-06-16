There’s nothing better than parking yourself in front of a body of water, escaping reality for just a few hours. On top of being a place to unwind, the ocean (or pool!) can be a full-on fashion scene, with many seizing the opportunity to show off their chicest swimwear. As for this summer, expect to see the fashion set rocking playful, more-is-more silhouettes, such as the emerging statement straps trend. From beads to chains, swimwear is getting the jewelry treatment.

Ilaria Faedda, the founder and creative director of Seashell Italia, says one reason the look is gaining momentum is because it allows women to express individuality and style. “In a market often saturated with similar designs, embellished details add a sense of luxury, personality, and empowered femininity,” she tells TZR. “Straps are no longer just functional; they’ve become a creative canvas,” Faedda adds. This season, the label emblazoned straps with its signature seashells made from stainless steel and plated with 18K gold. “The response has been incredible; women often tell us that seashells make them feel elegant, confident, and unique,” Faedda explains about its latest silhouettes.

In terms of other statement straps out there this summer, SAME brought the glam with its thick, shiny gold chains, which are sure to garner attention. Meanwhile, labels like Dolla Paris and SIR. adorned straps with quirky, bold beads. And given that the trend is just taking off, there’s bound to be more iterations launching in the coming months.

Shop an assortment of this summer’s best statement strap swimwear, ahead.

Seashell Italia ZURI Triangle Bikini Top $124 $99 See On Seashell Italia With flashy gold seashell straps, Seashell Italia’s triangle bikini top is shore to please (sorry, had to). Kick up the beachy-ready look a notch by accessorizing with dainty gold jewelry.

Seashell Italia PALOMA Tie Side Bikini Bottoms + Belly Chain $124 $99 See On Seashell Italia As if its shiny bikini top wasn’t captivating enough, Seashell Italia designed a coordinating belly chain for an over-the-top luxe swimwear moment.

Dolla Paris Lola Cult $219 See On Dolla Paris This hot pink one-piece is giving Malibu Barbie, no? However, the beaded straps add a cool touch.

ViX Paula Hermanny Solid Atena Tri Paral Top $148 See On Shopbop It’s looking to be a butter yellow summer — yes, again. For a unique way to tap into the trending hue, consider this ViX Paula Hermanny top, which boasts beads in various shapes.

ViX Paula Hermanny Solid Atena Full Bottoms $128 See On Shopbop Pair the top with its matching bead-bedecked bottoms, and you’ll be the most stylish person on the beach.

SIR. Jeanne Beaded String Triangle Bikini Top $100 See On Revolve Minimalists can partake in the swimwear trend, too. Simply choose a style with a smattering of embellishments on the straps, such as SIR.’s string top here. With beads on only one side, it’s just the right amount of statement-making.

SIR. Jeanne Beaded String Bikini Bottom $100 See SIR. Meanwhile, the bottoms feature beads on the opposite side as the top, giving the bikini an eye-grabbing look.

Zimmermann Everley Diamond Trim Bikini $260 $182 See On Zimmermann Bring the heat this summer in Zimmermann’s fiery red bikini with diamond-embroidered shoulder straps.

SAME Gold Chain One Piece $275 See On SAME It doesn’t get more luxe than SAME’s shimmering gold one-piece, which, as mentioned, has high-shine gold chain straps. Put simply, it’s the epitome of a show-stopper.

Shoshanna Chain Triangle Bikini Top $165 See On Saks Fifth Avenue If flashy chains are a bit much for you, give this black, cream, and green halterneck look a try.