Set against Los Angeles’ sun-soaked landscapes and within its coolest neighborhoods, Nobody Wants This has become a must-watch series. Beyond its opposites-attract love story and witty dialogue, the show has cultivated a distinctly LA aesthetic, with a wardrobe that strikes a balance between relatable and aspirational. For Jackie Tohn, who plays Esther Roklov, that on-screen style has organically commingled with her own over time. Leading up to the series’ third season, streaming now on Netflix, Esther has evolved from a tightly wound and overprotective sister-in-law to a fun, flirty woman fully embracing her independence. And throughout that transition, Tohn has found herself taking a few fashion cues from the character she’s grown close to.

Tohn’s foray into the entertainment industry began at just 10 years old, so she’s no stranger to the transformative powers of costuming. From a young Fran Fine on The Nanny to a party girl-turned-wrestler in ‘80s punk glam for GLOW, the actor has gotten to play with a wide range of looks during her career. But with her breakout role on Nobody Wants This, Tohn has a bit more to relate to stylistically. “We don't dress wholly dissimilar,” Tohn tells The Zoe Report while catching up at T-Mobile T-Mix House. “When she's comfy, she's in a white T-shirt, a good jean, a cardigan, and a clog.”

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Although she attended the event dressed in a plaid mini skirt and matching boots from the Sheridan for Tish Cox x Larroudé collab, the actor admits that her love for comfortable clothing runs deep. “I do have sweatpants and Birkenstocks in the car,” she shares. “I will be honest with you, I f*** with a Croc.” However, that’s just one side of the elevated casual style the show’s wardrobe stylist Negar Ali-Kline has perfected. The counterpoint to those comfy pieces? Lots more body-conscious silhouettes, animal prints, and burgundy tones — particularly in Season 3.

“I think in Season 2, Esther's like sort of threatening to have a good time,” Tohn says. “She's shouting it at you. And then in Season 3, she actually is having fun.” Esther, who is enjoying her newfound singlehood and pursuing her real estate career in the latest episodes, exhibits what Tohn is calling “a lady meets Selling Sunset aesthetic”. That means lots of crop tops and fitted clothing, translated through a mix of LA-based brands like Dôen, Reformation, Oliver Peoples, and Favorite Daughter (founded by Erin and Sara Foster, Nobody Wants This’ creators and co-executive producers) alongside high-end labels like Simkhai and Saint Laurent, plus more accessible ones like Lululemon and Aritzia.

Like Esther, Tohn’s own wardrobe is grounded in everyday essentials, like vintage Levi’s, matching sets, and color-blocked pieces, so it’s no surprise that there are a few outfits she wouldn’t mind swiping from the set. For a housewarming scene in Season 3, Episode 3, Esther wears a sculpted navy Christopher Esber crop top paired with magenta Bottega Veneta pants — both of which have since sold out. Another memorable look from the new season was her striped ribbed Favorite Daughter top with dark denim from Episode 6, which she says fans have already been recreating online.

And while subtly hinting that keeping Esther’s wardrobe has thus far been unsuccessful, she has managed to take away one wardrobe game-changer from Ali-Kline: a micro stitch gun. “If you want to keep your shirt up, keep a skirt attached to a sweater, or hem something, you micro-tag it, and nobody sees it,” Tohn explains. “I got it on Amazon for $25 and bought one for my stylist." A pro tip her type A character would be proud of.

If elevated California cool with a fun, flirty edge describes your desired aesthetic, you won’t want to miss Tohn’s moments in the new season of Nobody Wants This. Ahead, shop some exact styles from the show as well as lookalikes we could see Esther sporting.