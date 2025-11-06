If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably spent the last week binging Season 2 of Nobody Wants This. At the end of October, the hit Netflix series returned with fresh relationship challenges, more sisterly podcast drama, and a whole new wardrobe that everybody wants.

Yes, we’re just as invested in the love story between Adam Brody’s Noah and Kristen Bell’s Joanne as we are in the show’s laidback Los Angeles fashions. And if anyone has mastered the art of styling casual-chic LA attire, it's costume designer Negar Ali-Kline. In Season 2, sisters Joanne and Morgan (who is played by Justine Lupe) continue to showcase their best Cali-cool looks as the two evolve and grow within their own personalities and relationships.

The sisters’ everyday styles are trendy yet relatable, and defined by versatile pieces that easily transition from day to night in true California fashion. It’s all about making a statement with simple staples such as little white tees, sleek belts, cutesy (often cropped) cardigans, cozy boyfriend sweaters, and classic blue or black denim. But the key to achieving Morgan and Joanne’s effortless looks? LA-inspired layers. Think button-down shirts styled over white tanks and turtlenecks, cashmere cardigans over baby tees, and oversized jackets thrown on top of sweaters.

Ali-Kline's carefully curated looks are both wearable and attainable, which makes her styling easy to love but even easier to emulate. With products from fan-favorite brands such as Reformation, Levi’s, and Favorite Daughter — the brand helmed by the show’s creator Erin Foster and her sister/executive producer Sara — as well as some luxe additions from designers like Khaite and Celine, you can achieve Joanne and Morgan’s effortless LA allure with these Nobody Wants This-inspired fashion finds.

Joanne

While Joanne and Morgan have a similar style essence, each character has a way of dressing that is uniquely their own. Slightly more reserved than Morgan, Joanne’s buttoned-up style is defined by a love of light layers that exude clean, classic lines.

But Joanne’s Diane Keaton-esque, playful-professional approach to dressing isn’t at all boring. Like the late great Keaton, Joanne knows who she is at her core, which is reflected in her fashion. The podcast host is a fan of vibrant colorblocking, often putting together bright hues and patterns when it comes to her go-to cardigans and crisp button-down looks. She also loves a statement-making handbag. While visiting the home of high school frenemy-turned-influencer Abby Kaplan (played by guest star Leighton Meester), Joanne dons a cherry red Mansur Gavriel slim shoulder bag, which serves as a pop of color to her otherwise all-beige-and-black ensemble.

And when she isn’t rocking her staple blue jeans, Joanne reaches for full skirts as well as stylish slacks. In Episode 2, Joanne attends Noah’s basketball game in a pleated denim midi skirt styled with a striped halter top and a bright green cardigan. In the following episode, Joanne dons a true Keaton-inspired look, layering Reformation’s Nell turtleneck under a baby blue button-down tucked into a belted pair of khaki pleated trousers. With bold, streamlined looks that immediately capture the audience’s attention, there’s no question that Joanne’s style serves main character energy. Below, you can peruse pieces inspired by some of Joanne’s most memorable looks from this season.

Look 1

Look 2

Look 3

Morgan

If you’ve watched both seasons of Nobody Wants This, then you know that Morgan knows how to make a splash, both with her quick wit and charm and her eye-catching fashion. A little bit freer than her sister, Morgan isn’t afraid to be incredibly direct and say exactly what’s on her mind. Not to mention, she loves attention (even if she says she doesn’t).

For her everyday wear, Morgan takes a very sporty-casual approach to dressing, donning everything from fitted varsity tees with high-waisted jeans to graphic sweatshirts layered over collared blouses, and any kind of rugby-style shirt or dress. But at the same time, Morgan is no stranger to showing some leg in a sexy mini or super-short shorts. In the premiere episode, the sister, who begins a controversial relationship with her therapist this season, boldly rocks a pair of skimpy hot pants with sheer tights to Noah and Joanne’s debut dinner party. Later, Morgan crashes Abby Kaplan’s baby shower and makes a daring statement in a skin-tight, black leather minidress styled with tall boots. We even see Morgan in an unexpected white mini moment for her ill-fated engagement party in the season finale.

But no matter what she’s wearing, you can always count on Morgan to top off her look with a great jacket. Read ahead for items inspired by Morgan’s Season 2 looks so you, too, can make a stylish splash.

Look 1

Look 2

Look 3