Burgundy in the fall and winter may not be exactly... groundbreaking. After all, the rich shade — which is often referred to as oxblood, merlot, and Bordeaux — echoes the changing leaves and evokes a cozy feeling many crave as temperatures drop. Still, one could argue that the hue is fresher than ever this time around, making it particularly sought after among fashion people.

Designers have certainly played a role in reenergizing burgundy this season. Case in point: It was a common trend in labels’ Fall/Winter 2025 collections. Saint Laurent presented form-fitting burgundy pencil skirts, while Max Mara featured the color across Look 1 to Look 5, showcasing it in outerwear, knitwear, and belts. And the color trend is poised to stick around beyond winter. Fashion industry vet Demna made the case for wearing the color in spring, incorporating it into Gucci’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which marked the creative director’s debut at the heritage fashion house.

For Los Angeles-based stylist Jessy Cain, burgundy has quietly become the new black, for both herself and her clients. “It has the same grounding, versatile quality [as black], but with far more depth and emotion,” she tells TZR. Instead of defaulting to the neutral color, she encourages her clientele to swap in burgundy wherever they’d typically wear black. Meanwhile, if you’re one to favor an understated color palette, Cain suggests pairing the hue with chocolate brown, toffee, camel, and soft beige. “These tones enhance its richness without competing with it,” she notes. “Burgundy also works beautifully with deep plum or aubergine for a tonal moment that feels chic and intentional.”

Below, TZR rounded up five burgundy outfits to test-drive this season.

Sporty Chic

As Cain suggests above, try trading in your black track jacket for a burgundy style. To elevate the sporty piece, slip a gold cuff over the sleeve. From there, double down on burgundy by way of a designer clutch.

Suit Up

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to reinvigorate your 9-to-5 style, a burgundy suit will do the trick. How to wear the office-ready look? Layer it over a soft pink button-up, a color Cain loves teaming with the deep hue. “The contrast feels modern and slightly feminine without being sweet,” the stylist explains.

Cool & Casual

Laid-back winter afternoons call for an equally low-key outfit. As influencer Lily Sisto proves above, a head-to-toe burgundy getup reads both casual and elevated. So on days you still want to look put together, it may be best to opt for the color instead of a groufit.

Sweater Weather

When you’re growing tired of your go-to cream or black sweater, reach for a burgundy style. The knit pairs just as well with khaki pants as it does with classic blue jeans. Throwing burgundy flats into the mix ties everything together.

Head To Toe

Don’t shy away from wholeheartedly embracing the color trend this season. As shown here, wearing burgundy from head to toe doesn’t come off as too in-your-face, unlike, say, hot pink or Brat green. Turn up the drama with a layered belt moment.