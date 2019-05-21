What To Wear To Your Next Wedding If You Want To Skip The Dress

It's true that any wedding is really about the two people who are tying the knot, but everyone still wants to nail their own wedding guest look — no shame in that. After all, when there's a professional photographer in the vicinity and the chance of running into an ex or long-forgotten friend, you want to put your best-heeled foot forward. The first item most look towards when preparing to attend a wedding is a flowy, floral dress. But what if you threw tradition out the window and skipped the dress altogether? Yes, you can wear pants to a wedding if dresses aren't your thing.

“As bridal wear is evolving, so is what guests are wearing,” Lein founder and designer Meredith Stoecklein tells TZR. “I think people are dressing more confidently, and that starts with what they feel comfortable in — a pantsuit can be exactly that. Look at Cara Delevingne wearing a tuxedo to Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding.” Stoecklein’s collection is known for its unconventional approach to bridal dressing, and so it shouldn't be all too surprising that her go-to for formal events is a suit or a jumpsuit. She notes, “I’m most comfortable in pants, and the right style and fabric can be elevated but still comfortable.”

Ahead, discover three stylish alternatives (pants included) to wearing a dress while attending a summer wedding. No matter how many weekends you'll spend celebrating "I dos," you'll have options for whatever wedding style resonates with you most.

Matching Set

There’s something novel about a matching printed top and bottom. Fashion girls clearly agree on this because coordinating two-piece looks are consuming Instagram Feeds, which make for an ever-growing source of outfit inspo. As well as being so on trend right now, co-ords are simple yet dramatic ensembles to opt for when attending someone’s special day. Plus, once the wedding is over, you can wear the pieces separately all throughout summer, which is always a bonus. If you’re looking to lean into more than one trend at once, go for a look that nods to the ’70s in a joyful print and flowing silhouette (case in point: Cult Gaia’s psychedelic set).

Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits are the epitome of one-and-done dressing. You can slip into them and instantly feel polished, put together, and ready to attend whatever function you may have on the docket. There’s a slew of styles and silhouettes that work for every level of dress code, from black-tie to beach casual. If you’re heading to a formal ceremony, choose a floor-length, dark-hued jumpsuit like STAUD’s Rizzoli Jumpsuit. Headed to a destination wedding in the tropics? Diarrablu’s salmon-colored one-piece is a breezy option that will work for even the most casual of venues.

Pantsuit

Pantsuits are a delightfully playful clash of feminine and masculine styles, which makes for a unique departure from a typical wedding guest dress. If you plan on attending a summer ceremony, consider selecting a lightweight fabric like cotton or linen and a breezy color palette. If you're not sure what to wear underneath, simply style a silky camisole below. Finish off the ensemble with cool accessories, like a pair of chunk drop earrings, a structured mini bag, and a pair of ‘90s-inspired strappy sandals. Voilà, off in a suit you go!