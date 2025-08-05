The fashion world is notoriously pretty sleepy in the summer — because everyone needs a chance to catch their breath, after all. Sure, there are star-studded red carpets (such as the recently buzzed-about Freakier Friday premieres), but otherwise, capital F fashion moments are few and far in between, at least compared to the rest of the year. But things are now picking back up again. In case you missed it, Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 is officially underway, and the street style looks are a sight to behold.

During CPHFW, the Scandi set — and those visiting for the fashion festivities — turn the cobblestone sidewalks into their sartorial playground, and this time around is no different. Because the Danish capital kicks off fashion month (followed by New York, London, Milan, and Paris), you’ll find attendees getting a head start on the upcoming season’s top trends — in this case, fall’s most popular looks.

Polka dot pieces, for one, were spotted (pun intended) everywhere on day one. Just look to influencer Nina Sandbech, who co-signed the trend by way of a structured blazer. Showgoers also ditched their butter yellow ensembles in favor of an unexpected autumn color trend: violet. Yes, be prepared to see the punchy shade dominate social media feeds in the coming months.

Scroll ahead for the best CPHFW Spring/Summer 2026 moments thus far. Friendly reminder: This post will be updated throughout the week.

Day 1

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Labubus and other quirky bag charms are coming out to play in Copenhagen — but are you even surprised at this point?

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

There’s no such thing as too many neon shades in one outfit, at least according to content creator Ruthann Palacios.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Instantly elevate your cozy pullovers with a lace skirt and bright pumps.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

This guest made the case for cargo capris. Paired with a pastel button-up, the bottoms are a great transitional piece for your 9-to-5 wardrobe.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Influencer Hollie Mercedes Peters put her own spin on the balloon pant trend, layering not one but three different tops over the voluminous bottoms (the more, the merrier?).

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Above, the aforementioned polka dot blazer seen on Sandbech. The tastemaker accented the black-and-white jacket with a striking red handbag and matching shades.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

Summer’s beloved scarf-as-a-belt styling hack is Scandi girl-approved.