For many, a fresh pair of jeans signals the beginning of autumn and an opportunity to set the tone for the new season ahead. “Since I was a little girl, denim has played a role in my fall wardrobe,” Parke Founder Chelsea Parke Kramer tells TZR. She counts getting a new pair of jeans at the end of every summer with her mother among some of her most cherished memories. While there are certainly other wardrobe staples that are well-suited for ushering in the crisper months of the year (cashmere sweaters, leather boots, sturdy coats, or a new handbag, to name a few), there’s something especially personal about selecting a new pair of jeans you’ll wear in the days ahead.

“Denim is a workhorse. I wear jeans almost every day,” AG Jeans Women’s Senior Design Director Jen Kim says, noting that the versatility is one of the strongest selling points for her. “Denim is especially great when you don't know what to wear because it works with any top. I love that I can dress it up with a nice button-down shirt or sweater and boots, or go casual with a long-sleeve tee and sneakers.”

Denim trends have been in flux over the last few seasons, with perhaps the most notable silhouette being the baggier, oversized shape. “Wide-leg jeans are ideal for casual, everyday wear,” Depop Trend Specialist Agus Panzoni tells TZR. But on the other side of the spectrum, skinny jeans have shown signs of a revival, most recently on the Fall/Winter 2024 Miu Miu runway (which is often an indicator of viral looks to come thanks to Miuccia Prada’s strong influence in the trend cycle).

Ahead, denim experts weigh in on the silhouettes you can expect to be prominent in the fall months ahead. There are the expected shapes, like a timeless straight-leg, as well as ‘trendier’ looks that dial up the volume in your wardrobe. Scroll below to discover and shop your next favorite pair of jeans for the season.

Baggy Fit

“Baggy jeans aren’t going anywhere anytime soon,” Kramer says. This roomy silhouette offers a relaxed fit for those who tend to opt for comfort. If you’re struggling with how to make your baggy jeans feel polished, contrast the proportions by styling your high-volume denim with something like a shrunken cardigan or a tucked-in blouse to help define your waistline.

Skinnies

@jbrandjeans

“Unexpectedly, skinny jeans are one of the most coveted denim trends that we predict will maintain traction into the cooler season,” Panzoni shares, noting that this body-hugging style may be experiencing a resurgence in part due to the ‘Indie Sleaze’ revival. “This has been driven by Tumblr nostalgia and the comeback of party music thanks to artists like Charli XCX and Kesha,” Panzoni adds. Depop has seen a 74% increase in searches for skinny jeans year-over-year, further justifying a new pair of slim denim in your wardrobe.

Horseshoe Shape

Horseshoe and barrel jeans are predicted to continue into the fall season, offering a slightly trendier silhouette while still feeling versatile enough to wear with just about anything. On Depop, searches for Horseshoe Jeans increased 217% year-over-year, and searches for Barrel Jeans were up 157%. “With the recent rise of western wear, it’s no surprise that cowboy-inspired aesthetics are trending in mainstream fashion,” Panzoni says. Not sure how to style? “The Hattie, our barrel leg jean, looks great worn with a kitten heel ankle boot,” Kim says.

Straight Silhouette

“In all closets, no matter your style, denim has a way of being a timeless staple and a versatile classic,” Kramer says. This sentiment rings especially true when referencing the straight-leg jeans that are already cropping up on retailers for fall. The beauty of this silhouette lies in its polished versatility. “Dark wash straight-leg jeans are perfect for more dressed-up occasions,” Kim adds.

Wide Leg

A stylish compromise between baggy and straight, wide-leg jeans are predicted to continue into the fall season, with Depop searches for the style having already risen by 64%. While a wide-leg and baggy jean both share a roomier shape, wide-leg jeans are more fitted at the waist and mid-section then tend to feature a consistent broad width from the thigh down to the hem, creating a uniform, elongating appearance. (While with baggy jeans you’ll often see a pooled hem and an overall slouchy fit.) “Wide-leg jeans look great paired with boots and sneakers and cozy sweaters,” Kim says.

White Denim

Eschew antiquated fashion rules and wear your white denim all year round. “Searches have increased by 83% since the start of the year, and we anticipate the white denim trend will continue to remain popular into fall,” Panzoni says. Translate your pair from summer to fall by simply layering in autumnal hues and textures, like a navy cashmere sweater or a jewel tone top.