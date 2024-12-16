When Rihanna and A$AP Rocky schedule a night out, the venue is typically a top-tier restaurant with swarms of paparazzi waiting outside — they’re big fans of the Italian hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica and are routinely photographed there. But on Dec. 15, the power couple ditched the five-star dining to hit up a CVS Pharmacy instead, with their 9-month-old son, Riot, along for the trip. Even though her Sunday evening plans were more laidback than usual, Rihanna still brought her fashion A-game to run errands. Inside the one-stop-shop in West Hollywood, the style muse looked effortlessly cool in a pinstripe matching set, styled alongside a slew of on-brand accessories, of course.

With Christmas Day rapidly approaching, the two-time parents shopped for last-minute holiday essentials, including wrapping paper and gift bags. Before checking out, Rihanna was photographed in her Simon Miller two-piece, complete with an oversized button-down and coordinating wide-leg trousers. Both styles were adorned in black-and-white horizontal pinstripes. Underneath her baggy button-down peeped a lacy black bra (presumably the Romantic Corded Balconette Bra from her lingerie label, Savage x Fenty). The Grammy winner also wore the fan-favorite Avanti Sneakers, one of her tried-and-true silhouettes from her long-standing partnership with Puma. Instead of a bold color-way, Rihanna opted for the pony hair-embellished version, which launched in 2023.

Just like her more elevated ensembles, she accessorized with classic RiRi staples, starting with a New York Yankees baseball cap in navy blue. Then, she loosely hung an ivory satin scarf around her collar. On the jewelry front, the multi-hyphenate wore diamond studded earrings, layered gold necklaces, and a few statement rings. Gold oval-shaped sunglasses completed her off-duty #OOTN.

BKNY/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

If you also have some pre-holiday errands to run ahead of all of the festivities, take your cues from Rihanna and style a shopping-friendly set. Better yet, channel her entire outfit via the curated edit below.