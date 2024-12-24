There are few, if any, winter looks that rival the coziness of a sweater dress (besides, you know, your pajamas). And that’s not the only merit of the wardrobe essential. It’s considered a one-and-done piece — meaning toss it on, and you’re ready to tackle the day. And thanks to the luxe designs out there, the number is suitable for the office, date nights, and everything in between. All this to say: Familiarizing yourself with how to wear a sweater dress in the cold weather will be well worth your while.

First things first: Layering is key, notes New York City-based content creator and visual strategist Carolyn Gray. “Pairing it with tights and a turtleneck onesie underneath provides extra insulation,” she tells TZR. Gray adds, “When choosing materials, prioritize natural wools or cashmere, as they are breathable and provide excellent warmth.” Another pro tip you may not have thought about: Use static guard spray to prevent tights from clinging to the dress.

As for your outerwear, Gray suggests a cropped bubble (or puffer) coat as it yields a striking proportion contrast and adds depth to the cold-weather look. “A cropped faux fur jacket is another favorite, offering texture and visual interest,” she continues. “If you prefer a long coat, opt for one with bold, structured shoulders to maintain a strong silhouette and balance the length of the dress.”

Then there’s your footwear to consider. For starters, knee-high boots are always the insider’s go-to. “However, don’t shy away from sleek flat booties, sneakers with scrunched socks, or bold choices like color-blocked tights paired with strappy sandals,” Gray adds.

Ahead, get inspired by the five sweater dress outfits for winter.

Cinch It In

Fact: A belt has the power to instantly transform your outfit, and the look above is proof. Here, Bloomingdale’s Fashion Director Janelle Lloyd styled a luxe black iteration with gold hardware atop her understated cream knit dress. The result? An effortless and put-together ensemble.

Funky Tights

Wake up your winter wardrobe with a punchy pink sweater dress. Show a little leg when the forecast permits, and team the piece with lace or sheer black tights on those frigid winter days. Finally, a vintage-looking belt gives the look a slight element of surprise.

Make It A Mini

If you’re drawn to something a bit flirty, go with a mini silhouette. As for styling, while your first instinct may be to balance out the silhouette with a knee-high boot, influencer Chloe Harrouche makes the case for a chunky, chic clog. Lastly, if baring your legs isn’t an option (no one wants painful goosebumps), layer thick tights underneath the piece.

Lean Into Prints

Maximalists, this one is for you: Scoop up a knitted dress rendered in a bold pattern, like stripes or zig-zags. Fully lean into the playful vibes by sporting the piece with a statement-making heel. Tip: Keep this feel-good outfit formula in your back pocket this winter.

Dress It Up

For an upcoming event out, skip a form-fitting dress in favor of a loose knit number. Though this floor-length iteration already oozes sophistication, elevate it further with a tailored black blazer and leather boots. In terms of jewelry, anything in a high-shine metal (gold or silver works) won’t disappoint.