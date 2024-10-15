Before poplin pants and striped boxer shorts received a cool-girl makeover last summer, celebrities rarely shared their pajama preferences with their fans. But now that sleepwear has entered daytime territory, stars like Naomi Watts, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kourtney Kardashian (to name a few) never shy away from a pajama pic. And if you want to catch Zzzs like your favorite A-lister, now’s your chance. On October 15, celeb-approved sleepwear brand, Petite Plume collaborated with home goods label, Parachute on luxury pajamas. And if it’s anything like Petite Plume’s recent drops, its celebrity clientele will style them soon — whether or not they’re in bed.

After a few days of teasing the partnership online, the two brands confirmed the news via Instagram on Tuesday morning. “Welcome to a limited-edition collection that redefines relaxation and elevates your everyday rituals,” Petite Plume wrote in an IG story. “Your favorite buttery soft pajamas, now in timeless new colors coordinated with signature Parachute linens.” This limited-edition trio seamlessly blends Petite Plume’s classic pajama silhouettes with Parachute’s holistic approach to bedding and bath essentials. The Pima Pajama Set, one of Petite Plume’s best-selling staples, was reworked in three earthy shades: warm-toned ivory, sage green, and brown and beige polka-dot — a signature Parachute print. Complete with a long-sleeve button-down and elasticized trousers, the entire collection is crafted from 100% Peruvian Pima Cotton, and yarn-dyed to prevent fading. Thanks to the flexible jersey knit, the pajamas will soften with each wash, making for a better sleeping experience with each wear.

Given both brands are in the home goods space, this collaboration is a long time coming. Petite Plume debuted in 2015 with a line of chemical-free children's pajama products. Driven by a near-death experience, founder and CEO, Emily Hikade left her career in the CIA and “pioneered a fabric that’s made with highest quality cotton, blended with an inherently flame-retardant fiber,” Hikade shared in a December 2023 interview with Elle. “I wanted to make classic sleepwear that was timeless and reminiscent of some of the French brands I love, and without chemicals, because I don’t want my children anywhere near chemicals,” she told Elle. Fast forward nearly ten years, Petite Plume still prioritizes chemical-free production — its entire stock is made of 100% cotton, 100% silk, and 100% Pima.

In that same realm, Parachute founder Ariel Kaye launched her business in 2014 as an “online-only, direct-to-consumer brand focused on creating impeccable bedding,” according to the label’s website. Alongside its expansive online selection of bedding, bath, and decor essentials, Parachute has now opened brick-and-mortar stores in L.A., Denver, New York, Seattle, Houston, and Chicago. The California-based brand commissions world-class craftspeople in Portugal to create their products with top-tier materials — most notably, brushed and organic cotton, linen, and percale.

All this to say? Petite Plume and Parachute are a match made in heaven.