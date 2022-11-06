The holidays offer an excuse to shop, whether you’re buying gifts for family or treating yourself to a little something-something from your wishlist (you worked hard this year!). If what’s on your list includes a few looks for parties and intimate dinners — and you’re working with a budget — then you’ll want to peruse Zara’s holiday pieces. Whether you gravitate towards a sequin velvet foulard ($18), which will help you master the burgeoning rosette trend or Zara’s rhinestone-adorned mesh dress ($169), you will be able to craft a party-ready outfit that doesn’t break the bank.

In order to save you time on browsing, TZR rounded up several solid pieces ahead to shop. Aside from the aforementioned foulard and dress, you’ll find that the retailer offers a sequin halter top you can easily pair with black jeans (it would be perfect for New Year’s Eve). For the shoe lovers out there, perhaps you might want to slip into a pair of “invisible” kitten heels. This will be a nice change of pace from all the sneakers and boots you’ve been wearing this season.

Ahead, find the festive Zara pieces you can purchase immediately. Once you receive your dream item, you can start creating your party outfit!