If you didn’t have time to catch Celine’s Homme Summer 2023 fashion show IRL back in June, don’t worry. The house just released the official runway show on YouTube for everyone to watch. The presentation included a star-studded list of attendees and one of these notable guests at Celine was Blackpink singer Lisa. The K-Pop star wore luxurious and eye-catching pieces from the label to the event in Paris. (Here’s a fun fact, too: Lisa was the first celebrity ambassador appointed by Hedi Slimane after he assumed the house’s position of creative, artistic, and image director.)

Celine sent photographer Pierre Mouton to photograph Lisa as she was getting ready for the show at Paris’ Lutetia Hotel. In the images, Lisa wore a slinky all-black look comprised of a short, sequin-adorned halter-neck jumpsuit, a pair of black Verneuil Jodphur Boots 80, and a Formes Abstraites flat golf cuff. Naturally, all the items came from Celine — namely Slimane’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection: “Dans Paris.”

As of late, sequins have been a popular choice with celebrities for special occasion attire. Some, like actors Constance Wu and Tracee Ellis Ross, favor all-over-sequin attire for their public appearances. Others, like Marvel’s Brie Larson, prefer to lean into the trend in a more subtle way with just a crop top. Celeb fashion aside, data from Klarna shows that sequin garments have been experiencing an unparalleled level of interest from shoppers over the past few months. All things considered, it makes sense why Lisa decided to incorporate the sparkly element into her front-row outfit.

In addition to sitting front row and appearing in Celine’s campaigns, Lisa has also walked in the house’s womenswear presentation. She made her catwalk debut at the Fall/Winter 2022 show and wore two completely different outfits on the runway. Her first look was a strapless mini dress with dazzling silver sequins all over, which was styled with a pair of black combat boots. Her second look was an all-black outfit that consisted of a double-breasted leather jacket, a leather miniskirt, and a pair of lace-up boots. Additionally, the black ensemble she wore to Celine’s Homme Summer 2023 fashion show came from the womenswear Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

To channel Lisa’s cool and edgy style in your day-to-day wardrobe, shop the similar pieces ahead.

