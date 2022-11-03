Kate Moss is staying booked and busy in 2022. Not only did the supermodel launch her own beauty and wellness brand, COSMOSS, earlier in August but she also released a collaborative capsule collection with Zara in July, walked Bottega Veneta’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway, and appeared on the September 2022 cover for French Vogue. Adding to her eventful year, most recently Moss wore a sheer dress to WSJ. Magazine’s 2022 Innovator Awards. Her olive green gown from Saint Laurent not only tapped into the see-through trend, but featured a draped hood, too, which made for an extra impactful look.

The Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2023 look also featured a cutout in the middle in addition to the aforementioned hood. As for her undergarments, Moss wore a pair of black, high-waisted thong. To complete the look, Moss accessorized with a medley of eye-catching baubles, which Saint Laurent described as “organic bangles” in a press release.

The French fashion house has worked with the supermodel since the ‘90s, recruiting Moss for its campaigns and runway shows. Additionally, Moss made her debut as Saint Laurent’s global ambassador in 2017, when Anthony Vaccarello took the reins as the label’s new creative director. (Fun fact: Vaccarello was also present at the awards ceremony and accepted the title of WSJ. Magazine’s 2022 Fashion Innovator.)

The annual event drew in a star-studded crowd of the most influential fashion and entertainment figures. Stylish models like Hailey Bieber, Karlie Kloss, and Taylor Hill attended the event in their best formal looks, while Margot Robbie wore a gorgeous white pantsuit to receive her Entertainment Innovator award onstage. Models aside, fashion designers (and 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards honorees) like Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Phillip Lim, Tory Burch, and Brandon Maxwell made notable appearances, too.

Sadly, Moss' exact gown is not available to shop for the time being, as it came fresh off Saint Laurent's runway. You can still copy her look, however, with similar draped silhouettes from brands like Maticevski and Marine Serre.