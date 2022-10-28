Zoë Kravitz Just Wore These Carrie Bradshaw-Approved Shoes To A Party

No one does minimalist red carpet style quite like Zoë Kravitz. Her fashion portfolio is filled with slinky gowns and perfectly tailored separates that make up her sleek, impactful looks. The actor’s unfussy footwear collection is worth taking note of, too, and it looks like Kravitz’s slingback heels are one of her favorite styles to wear. For proof, check out her Manolo Blahnik Carolyne pumps, which she wore to a launch party for Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection earlier this week. (It’s worth mentioning that the luxe footwear brand is an all-time favorite for Carrie Bradshaw, so in a way the two likely would be BFFs in the Sex and the City world.)

Kravitz’s black heels featured an almond-shaped toe and a stiletto heel of around four inches in height. According to the brand, Blahnik created the shoe in 1986 by envisioning a pair of heels that were sufficiently comfortable and versatile for day-to-night wear. The slingback design stood the test of time and remained relevant decades later, as evidenced by Kravitz’s latest look.

For the rest of her outfit, the actor stuck to the minimalist theme and picked out a black tube dress from The Row. The strapless gown had a simple, no-frills design so the actor went all out with her jewelry instead. She wore diamond-encrusted baubles from Tiffany & Co., which included a pair of solitaire stud earrings, two Tiffany Embrace rings, and a choker necklace that was pulled from the brand’s archives.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Kravitz has rocked Manolo Blahnik shoes at a high-profile event. In early 2022, she wore a pair of the label’s patent BB pumps while in Paris to promote The Batman. Although the shoe styles Kravitz likes falls into the minimalist category, the luxury brand is best known for its bejeweled pumps that come in an array of vibrant, delectable hues. (Carrie played a big role in popularizing its crystal-adorned pumps.) Aside from the Sex and the City character, many real-life celebs like Rihanna, Kate Middleton, and Adele love Manolo Blahnik’s luxe creations, too.

Now, here’s the best part: Kravitz’s exact slingback heels are still in stock! You can scoop up a pair for yourself in the edit ahead, plus peruse other identical options.

