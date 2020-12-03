This Unexpected Gift For Women Over 50 Is Nothing Short Of Genius

Of everyone on your list this year, finding the perfect gift for a self-sufficient woman over 50 has a way of stumping the average shopper. By this age, if there's something she wants, she's likely going to go ahead and get it herself (meaning, she's not waiting for a special occasion to roll around to ask someone for it). Therefore, the perfect holiday gifts for women over 50 are those that add color and variety to their day — whether a pair of playfully-embroidered smoking slippers or an unexpected parlor game.

The chic, curious gifts available today span all categories, from sparkly silver tubes of cherry red lipstick to surprising home items that'll instantly liven up her dwelling. Take Loewe’s green Leather-Trimmed Wool And Cashmere-Blend Blanket from its new capsule at Net-a-Porter, which will give her home a fashion-forward touch. For the person on your list that’s eager to upgrade their jewelry collection, Mateo’s 14kt Gold Diamond Initial Necklace will do exactly that (plus, it’ll be a personal addition to their lineup). And if they’re trend-driven, the list below includes a cool ‘90s-shaped pony hair Syl Bag by cult-favorite label Brandon Blackwood.

Find 30 thoughtful, special sundry items ahead. No matter what you land on, they’ll be over the moon to receive it.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

White + Warren Cashmere Button Sweatshirt

This cozy sweatshirt from White + Warren will definitely find good use this winter. Whether for heading into the office or still working from home, all it needs is a statement necklace to become work-appropriate.

Sigil Amor Fati Eau De Parfum

For the fragrance lover on your list, surprise them with a scent from celebrity-favorite brand Sigil. Not only does the Amor Fati Eau De Parfum smell so good (think touches of bergamot and green pine needles), but the bottle will look chic sitting on their dresser.

Mateo 14kt Gold Diamond Initial Necklace

Consider gifting a piece that’s extra personal this year, like an initial necklace. No matter if they’re one to gravitate towards silver or gold jewelry, this style from New York-based label Mateo will layer seamlessly with all their other gems.

Stories of Italy Extra Large Macchia Su Macchia Vase

For the floral enthusiast who loves having a farm-fresh bouquet on view at all times, this glass vase from Stories of Italy will feel right at home on her kitchen table.

Brother Vellies Greg Shoe

Are they into subtle details? If so, Brother Vellies’ Greg Shoe will probably be right up their alley. Featuring a cool silver buckle and flat slide-on silhouette, these babies are both stylish and practical.

Loewe Leather-Trimmed Wool And Cashmere-Blend Blanket

They’ll probably cancel her Friday night plans for the opportunity to lounge on the couch with Loewe’s luxe Leather-Trimmed Wool And Cashmere-Blend Blanket. Note: Don’t sleep on this one, because it’s destined to sell out fast.

Brandon Blackwood Syl Bag

If she swears up and down that fashion peaked in the '90s (which, of course, it did) — this decade-inspired handbag from Brandon Blackwood is sure to make her day.

Yves Saint Laurent Zoë Kravitz Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick

Fans of It-girl Zoë Kravitz (and her go-to red lipstick) are likely attuned to YSL's cult-loved Rouge Pur Couture lipstick, for whom she's an ambassador and a forever fan. Known and loved for its satin finish and long-lasting moisture, its glitzy silver packaging is perfectly timed with the holiday festivities.

Ralph Lauren Fair Isle Sweater

For a more classic gifting option that nails 2021’s knitwear trend, a cozy sweater is sure to please — and Ralph Lauren's Fair Isle Sweater is as cozy as it comes. Pair the piece with everything from jeans or a midi skirt, depending on the type of day they have planned.

Stubbs & Wootton Gee Slippers

Basic shearling slippers are, arguably, the most common holiday gifts given each year. Go for a festive alternative, like Stubbs and Wootton's velvet-embroidered Gee slippers.

Edie Parker Checkers

If she's been binging Queen's Gambit without necessarily having the stamina to learn chess, an upscale checkers set is the perfect parlor game to add to her arsenal.

Piper & Skye Adelaide Wallet

To add a pop of color to her handbag, this chic cardholder from Piper and Skye is bound to become a favorite. Plus, the brand operates Safe Transitions — a nonprofit that helps shelters for survivors of domestic abuse in the U.S. and Canada, so you can rest assured that your purchase is giving back, too.

Burberry Cashmere Scarf

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with gifting a cozy checker scarf for the trendsetter in your life. This style will add color to a classic outfit without feeling over the top.

Lorne Big Cat Earrings

Shopping for a maximalist? Jaguar and leopard motifs are a perfect way to add a fierce twist to her wardrobe, and these gilded earrings from LORNE are ready for the challenge. Grab them now on African and Diasporan concept store, The Folklore.

Dear Annabelle Maison Notepads

Note to self: if the woman in your life prefers writing everything by hand, she and Dear Annabelle's notepads are sure to become inseparable. All the brand's stationery items are a cheeky homage to the art of correspondence, so they're great for note-passing, too.

Deborah Pagani Large Hair Pin

By the time you hit your 50s, one thing is for certain — hair care becomes a top priority. If she's dyeing her hair regularly, she'll want to ditch hair ties and locate a luxe alternate that'll keep her hair shaft healthy. Enter: Deborah Pagani's gilded hair pin, which comes in different sizes to suit everyone's hair thickness.

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash

With all the en masse hand-washing going on, you'll want to consider getting her a hydrating, buffing soap like Aesop's. Fans of its Resurrection Aromatique wash can confirm that once you try it, it's near-impossible to go back. If that holds true for the person on your list, it's a veritable win-win: you can repeat-gift it every year.

Lightbox Diamond Studs

This one's especially handy for the picky gift recipient that's known for taking things right back to the "Return" counter. A simple, classic set of diamond earrings are sure to please.

Ashya Passport Bolo

If she’s been talking about taking a trip somewhere warm over the holidays, gift her with a piece that will make her traveling a bit less stressful, like Ashya Passport Bolo. This hand-stitched bolo comes with three card slots, making it ideal for their passport, ID, and credit card. Plus, she’ll be entering airport security in style.

Houses And Parties Set Of 4 Mother Of Pearl Caviar Plate And Spoons

Though great for hosting, ardent caviar fans don't need an occasion to open a tin of Beluga with those in their household — and this pearlescent dish and spoon set is perfect for both.

The Nue Co. Immunity

For the wellness guru that's always keen on trying the latest trend, The Nue Co.'s Boost Immunity set should be on the top of your list. Serving up 100% of your daily vitamin C, these capsules are sure to live in her handbag for the coming months — until they turn into empties, of course.

Khaite Davis Boot

In 2019, Katie Holmes popularized Khaite amongst the over-40 set in one fell swoop (cue her knit bralette moment) — and it's stuck around ever since. Its black suede tall boots are a luxe everyday option, making them a no-fail gift for any and every woman.

SKAGEN Smartwatch Falster 3 Gunmetal Gauge Mesh

Has she mentioned interest in a smartwatch, but hasn't necessarily taken to the tech-y versions? SKAGEN's sleek Falster 3 watch offers a fashionable alternate, with a gunmetal silver mesh bracelet adding a minimalist touch.

J.Crew Flurry Puffer Jacket

Allow them to experiment with the 2021 coat trends with this burnt orange puffer from J.Crew. Hopefully, this warm jacket will make winter a tad more enjoyable.

Peak And Valley Balance My Stress Blend

On a holistic kick? Peak and Valley's herbal remedies are chock full of adaptogens, which are clinically proven to help manage stress, even out skin tone, and promote brain health. They can be added to juices, açai bowls, lattes, and more.

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Pumps

If there's any shoe to gift a glamorous, independent woman, it's this shoe. Manolo Blahnik's Lurum Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules make the perfect holiday gift — one that she'll wear right through to New Year's Eve, and beyond.

Totême Alpaca-Blend Scarf

It wouldn't quite be a holiday gift without some cozy accessories — and Totême’s virgin wool scarf comes in a beige that's equal parts versatile and timeless.

Pear Nova Holiday Essentials Nail Set

And then came stocking stuffers. Pear Nova's holiday set comes with a robust lineup of seasonal colors, with baby pinks and neutral hues that will stay relevant through to spring.

Alo Yoga Ultimate Home Studio Set

While gyms fluctuate between closures and reopenings, it's sensible to help her bring her workout home — and Alo Yoga's making it easier than ever with its complete Home Studio set and tote bag. Plus, you can’t beat the amazing deal.

Sleeper Party Pajama Set

Finally, the sleep set that won 2021: Sleeper's Party Pajama set, which features a melange of hues that are bound to make bedtime a little more exciting. The duo comes in a range of sizes, from XS to XXXL.