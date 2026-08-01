The it girls have officially stepped out this summer in the season’s most timeless footwear: the flip-flop. The effortlessly stylish sandal has become the hero piece of every off-duty wardrobe. Whether you’re heading to the beach, strolling through the city, meeting friends for lunch, or simply making a quick grocery run, the right flip-flop can give any outfit a subtly refined feel.

Once reserved for casual days, the flip-flop has evolved into a fresh fashion staple, proving its versatility season after season. This year, the trend has returned stronger than ever, making a statement across both Spring 2026 and Fall 2026 runways. Designer brands like Chloé, Alaïa, and Jacquemus embraced the minimalist silhouette, styling sleek thongs with everything from tailored separates to flowing dresses, solidifying their place as a luxury wardrobe essential.

The sometimes-controversial warm-weather shoe has also been reimagined in countless new styles in recent years. Wedges, studded designs, jelly versions, kitten heels, and strappy silhouettes all make up the new generation of flip-flops, giving shoppers an endless set of aesthetically varying options to choose from.

If you’ve been working toward mastering the coveted it girl off-duty energy, now is the perfect time to invest in a pair. Ahead, discover five effortlessly styled flip-flop looks inspired by fashion’s favorite tastemakers, and recreate their easy, elevated outfits to channel the ultimate cool-girl vibe all summer long.

Dua Lipa

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Nothing embodies the cool girl aesthetic quite like an effortless look that says “I just threw this on.” Between touring and traveling with her husband, Callum Turner, Dua Lipa leans into tried-and-true pieces — like a simple black tank and crisp white button-up — while keeping her signature style intact. Denim and flip-flops are as perfect a pairing as an ice cream sundae with a cherry on top.

Bella Hadid

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Bella Hadid has arguably never been spotted in a bad look, and this elevated chocolate brown dress with gold accessories is just another example of her fan-favorite fashion. Styled with simple flip-flops, it feels classically chic for daytime wandering. Come evening, trade the flat sandals for a wedge or a kitten heel — of course in a flip-flop silhouette — and the look transitions seamlessly to dinner with your girlfriends or date night at a stylish cocktail bar.

Zoë Kravitz

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Zoë Kravitz, as well as her entire family, are the epitome of true, raw coolness. Thankfully, this look is surprisingly easy to capture, and every piece will become a staple in your wardrobe — whether you’re a Kravitz or not. The cobalt blue top adds the perfect pop of color, while the rest of the clothing blends seamlessly with pieces you likely already own. Plus, the chunky flip-flops will add some oomph to your closet. And don’t sleep on the Telfar — consider this your sign to grab a fabulous new bag, because Kravitz said so.

Kendall Jenner

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Kendall Jenner has been stepping out in flip-flops for quite some time now, and somehow, each look just keeps getting better. The combination of her V-cut top and silky, slinky skirt is simply too good. It’s the kind of outfit that works for just about any occasion — whether you’re heading to a family gathering, brunch, or a day of window shopping. It’s comfortable, polished, and easy to wear, making it a look you’ll definitely continue reaching for.

Rihanna

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Mother Rihanna has entered the chat and served the boldest look — as to be expected. This one is made for our maximalist friends. We found styles that capture the same eye-catching graphic prints and pattern mixing, creating a look that feels unique and comfortable. Bonus: the Archie flip-flops that tie this look together come with built-in arch support.