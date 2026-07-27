With this summer being one of the hottest on record for several major cities — New York, Miami, and Paris included — it’s more crucial than ever to have a wardrobe staple that can withstand rising temperatures while still keeping outfits fashion-forward and on trend. Enter: linen pants. They’re a classic for a reason, offering unmatched breathability and oftentimes a roomy silhouette for easy removability poolside or at the beach. Sure, they might have a reputation for being a bit on the boring side, but the fact is, the age-old garment has received a major upgrade over the last few years. Just look at celebs like Jennifer Lawrence and Gigi Hadid, both of whom have embraced the lightweight style on recent struts around New York City, proving that linen pants can actually be the star of a sartorial show.

The Zoe Report editors recently put a pair of J.Crew’s crosshatched soleil pants to the test, styling them in accordance with our personal tastes and preferences, showcasing just how versatile the once-basic bottoms are. And, honestly, linen’s never been so visually compelling. From bright teal hues to Barney magentas and even vivid red poppy-embroideries, there’s a slew of options to serve as your next ensemble’s centerpiece. Below, see how each of us worked the wardrobe essential into our hot weather ‘fits, and perhaps get inspired along the way.

Angela Melero, Editorial Director

Courtesy of Angela Melero

“For me, vacation time equates to sleep and maximum comfy vibes, so my OOO wardrobe often reflects this. The issue is, this doesn’t always make for ultra-elevated or style-forward looks. That said, my strategy for this summer season is to invest in light and airy pieces that will carry me through laidback lunches and sightseeing days and into more formal dinners and cocktail hours. These linen pants from J.Crew are a prime example of what I’m going for: They’re roomy and ultra-soft in texture and come in a variety of colorways that add instant interest to a summer look. Also, the drawstring waist allows for easy wearability; they sit nicely on my hips just under my belly button, so they don’t dig into my body. It honestly feels like I’m not wearing anything at all! To dress them up, I like to add an equally comfy eyelet blouse and accessorize with a bright headscarf, layered accessories, a beach-friendly raffia bag, and jelly sandals. This is definitely my go-to for the next three months, no matter where my vacation days take me.”

Brooke Frischer, Senior Fashion Editor

Courtesy of Brooke Frischer

“Just because I’m OOO, I still like to keep my personal style at the forefront of even my most relaxed ensembles. And if something comes in purple, I’m an instant fan. I was immediately drawn to this eggplant shade, but completely captivated by just how comfortable the actual pants are. Rather than fall awkwardly or shapelessly and interrupt the flow of a full outfit, this low-rise, baggy silhouette from J.Crew serves as a solid focal point for my summer looks. I layered this baby pink silk halter blouse from Sofia Richie Grainge’s clothing line, SRG, over top, creating a really pretty, cool-toned color palette that perfectly matches the blooming hydrangeas of the season. Plus, the shirt’s cinched silhouette blends effortlessly into the straight leg of the pants. I finished everything off with a pair of oversized, bug-eye sunnies, black flip-flop kitten heels, a long corded statement necklace, and plenty of gold jewelry — most of which is from Jenny Bird.”

Eman Naseer, Assistant Social Editor

Courtesy of Eman Naseer

“A pair of linen pants is something I seem to search for every summer. And yet, I’ve never actually found a pair compelling enough to pull the trigger on. It might be because, when I’m not in jeans, I tend to gravitate toward bottoms that make a bit more of a statement. That’s exactly why these embroidered pants felt like the perfect pair for me. They’re classic in white, but the floral embroidery running down the sides gives them just the right amount of personality.

I styled them as if I were on vacation — the ultimate use case for linen — pairing them with a white A.L.C. top and a lime green Issey Miyake scarf, which brought the breezy, effortless feel I’m always aiming for on holiday. For shoes, I wanted to pull in the red from the embroidery, so I reached for my Tory Burch Pierced mules. I finished everything off with layered necklaces and a chunky Heaven Mayhem bangle. The only thing this outfit is missing is a sunset beach backdrop and a margarita.”

Eden Stuart, Beauty News Writer

Courtesy of Eden Stuart

“First off: These are, in my humble opinion, the ideal linen pant — super lightweight but still feel high quality, great loose cut, and a fabulous color selection. My only quibble is with the length; at a leggy 5’7, the regular is just a tad short, but I know the longs would have been way too long. That’s hardly a dealbreaker, however, and I think I can get away with a little ankle-grazing look just fine. Styling-wise, after much hemming and hawing, I decided there was no need to reinvent the wheel here; such summery pants deserve to be part of a super summery ‘fit. I decided to pair them with a few of my seasonal faves: A short-sleeved crochet button-down sweater, classic L.L. Bean Boat and Tote, Lost Pattern bandana scarf, and the newest entry in my ‘Constant Rotation Club,’ Cushionaire’s Siesta Lattice Ballet Flats.”

Kelsey Stewart, Fashion Writer

Courtesy of Kelsey Stewart

“As much as I love my trusty jeans, you'll rarely catch me in heavy denim during the summer (save for jorts). Instead, I reach for linen pants — an absolute godsend when temperatures creep into the high 90s. This white pair from J.Crew, adorned with red floral embroidery, has earned a permanent spot in my wardrobe thanks to its flowy fit, lightweight feel, and punchy design. Paired with a simple tank top and flip-flops, the pants make the perfect foundation for a casual yet chic summer look.”