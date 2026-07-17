It’s no secret that films — particularly the cult-favorite and blockbuster variety — have influenced fashion and the ever-changing trend cycle. However, said influence has definitely intensified these past few years. Exhibit A: The 2023 Barbie craze that essentially doused all manner of brand and designer collections in pink (hello, Valentino, Fall 2022). A year later, Challengers catapulted tennis core into the zeitgeist. For 2026, the highly anticipated — and super star-studded — The Odyssey is ushering the next big wave of cinematic style influence. Yes, Homer’s epic tale is signaling a Greek goddess aesthetic that’s all about the chic, natural minimalism of classical Greece.

While the aesthetic has taken on several forms in past decades, the 2026 goddess is decidedly — and effortlessly — glam. The perfect template for this is none other than Zendaya, who plays Greek goddess of wisdom and warfare Athena. Throughout the film’s recent summer press tour, the actor has channeled her inner deity in several ensembles that emulate the Grecian aesthetic, from her white mini dress by Alberta Ferretti, accented with gold fringe and knee-high gladiator sandals to her Schiaparelli gown, which featured an intricately beaded skirt and structured halter bodice that resembled armor.

Co-star Anne Hathaway, who’s expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, also leaned into the Grecian vibes, albeit in a softer, subtler way. The actor’s recent method dress approach has included flowing halter styles in neutral and jewel-toned hues (her navy celestial Prada gown at the film’s Paris photocall was a definite standout). In true goddess fashion, she’s been keeping her beauty look minimal with loose waves and natural glowing skin, allowing her clothing and gilded accessories to do the heavy lifting.

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Even before The Odyssey hit everyone’s radar, the Greek goddess look bubbled up on a variety of runways, carpets, and platforms. Back in September, Chloé showcased draped sheer skirts for Spring 2026, pairing the separates with lace camisoles and sandals. And lest we forget this year’s Met Gala, which featured Kendall Jenner in a draped nude custom gown courtesy of Zac Posen for Gap Studio and Ashley Graham in an ethereal Di Pesta masterpiece. And just weeks ago, you may have spotted the gilded Tove gown worn by Karlie Kloss at Taylor Swift’s July 3 nuptials to Travis Kelce, which smacked of goddess vibes, thanks to its simplistic gathered bodice and liquid gold-looking satin finish.

But what does the Greek goddess look specifically entail? According to Themis Ouzounidis, founder of Greek apparel brand Esthé, “ancient” elements like sculpted silhouettes, layers and draping, intricate pleating, and earthy colorways are clear guidelines for the look. “It’s rooted in our genes,” says Ouzounidis of his luxury label, which modernizes the country’s traditional style standards. “For instance, we use pleating in our pieces, but we use it in a more modern way, maybe on an unexpected fabrication that’s more sheer. When we combine our signature prints with these techniques, it makes the piece more relevant for today.”

Christina Martini, co-founder and creative director of Ancient Greek Sandals, seconds this notion, adding that natural elements like leather and linen as well as metallic detailing are key factors in traditional Grecian dressing. “Finish the look with a pair of classic leather sandals to ground the outfit,” she suggests.

Some might assume that the Greek goddess look is the next evolution of the bohemian boom that’s swept through the style sphere these past couple of years, largely defined by sheer, flowing silhouettes, retro patterns, ruffles, oversized sunglasses, and piled-on accessories. Martini begs to differ. “For me, boho has a freer spirit, drawing more from the hippie movement with a looser, more relaxed silhouette,” she says. “The Greek goddess aesthetic, on the other hand, is rooted in the timeless simplicity and minimalism of classical Greece.”

The key here is focusing on one key element, adds Martini, who suggests a draped top, some gold jewelry, or a pair of leather sandals worn with simple, understated pieces. “Less is always more,” she says.

Ahead, shop the Greek goddess trend, which will certainly make for an epically powerful end to the summer season.