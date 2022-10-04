Fashion Month came to a close, but that doesn’t mean the industry chatter is dwindling down. Indeed, October’s fashion news cycle highlights brand happenings from all over, from the announcement of new seasonal campaigns to fresh designer drops in upcoming fall collections. De Beers Jewellers, for one, just launched a genderless line of blinged-out rings, bracelets, and necklaces — the first of its kind in its 100+ year history.

Accessory labels Swarovski and Aquazzura, on the other hand, debuted a shoe collaboration that doubles down on fall’s metallic trend in a harlequin way. And, you shouldn’t miss music superstar Beyoncé in Tiffany & Co.’s minute-long anthem film, called Lose Yourself In Love. (“An homage to the joy of being one’s unapologetic self,” the brand called it in a press statement, and as a way to show its continued support of underrepresented communities in partnership with the Carters.)

To help you stay up-to-date on the newest brand collaborations, clothing launches, store openings, and more, this story will be updated with need-to-know information until the end of the month. Read on to get a pulse on all of the industry news.

Beyoncé Stars In A New Tiffany & Co. Campaign

Tiffany & Co.

On Oct. 3, Tiffany & Co. debuted a Studio 54-inspired anthem film to go along with its Lose Yourself In Love campaign. The one-minute film, which was directed by Grammy Award winner Mark Romanek is set to Beyoncé’s song “Summer Renaissance” and features a cameo by the singer herself. According to the press release, the piece is a show of continued support of underrepresented communities, in addition to its efforts within the About Love Scholarship Program, a collaboration with the singer’s BeyGOOD charity and the Shawn Carter Foundation. (In 2021, the jeweler pledged $2 million in scholarship funding to students in the arts and creative fields at Historically Black Colleges and Universities through 2024.)

De Beers Jewellers Debuts An All-Gender Diamond Jewelry Collection

De Beers Jewellers

De Beers’ RVL collections is a genderless line for self-expression and contains diamond-encrusted rings, bracelets, and necklaces in 18k white gold, black titanium, and 18k rose gold. “The beauty of this collection is that there is no prescription about who should wear these pieces or how they should be styled; it is entirely up to the wearer,” De Beers Jewellers CEO, Céline Assimon, said in a press release.

Aquazzura & Swarovski Release The Aura Sandal

Swarovski x Aquazzura

Swarovski and Aquazzura put their creative brains together to make a blinged out, strappy statement sandal, called “Aura,” for your weekend wardrobe (not to be confused with Salvatore Ferragamo’s Aura handbag, released last month). The style comes in two colors, purple and gold, and features angular stones along the heels and ankle straps.

Olivia Cooke Fronts Savage X Fenty’s Latest Campaign

Savage X Fenty

Actor Olivia Cooke is the face of Savage X Fenty’s latest advertising campaign. In the new images, Cooke wears a sexy, netted slip dress and a lime-green satin, pinup style bra and skirt set, to name a few things. The collection is now available for purchase on SavageX.com and in the brand’s retail stores.