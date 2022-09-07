Of all the months in the year, September (and February) are the busiest, most commotion-filled periods in fashion. The major reason is that designers are showing next season’s collections — in this case, Spring/Summer 2023 to be exact — to a crowd of buyers, stylists, editors, and other tastemakers who are eager to see what’s new across the clothing and accessory departments. It can be easy for other information during this time to get lost in the shuffle, which is why TZR’s rounding up the most important fashion news to know for September. Aside from following the runway shows, there are other crucial tidbits to read up on.

For one, LOEWE reopened its iconic store in SoHo this month after extensive renovations, beckoning shoppers to enter into its luxurious and colorful space to shop. Trendsetter and model Elsa Hosk, meanwhile, debuted her own fashion label HELSA (ahead of other model-led launches like Gigi Hadid’s Guest in Residence knitwear brand). Elsewhere, Gucci tapped singer and Grammy winner Billie Eilish to star in its latest eyewear campaign, which effectively convinces every Gen Z consumer that they need a pair of whatever shades Eilish is wearing.

Keep a pulse on Fashion Week, but also tune into additional industry news ahead. TZR is here to help you stay up-to-date on the newest brand collaborations, clothing launches, store openings, and more.

Gucci Unveils Its Latest Eyewear Collection

Harley Weir

Musician Billie Eilish stars in Gucci’s 2022 eyewear campaign, which pays a nod to the film noir genre. Given that she is known for her moody and cool style, Eilish is the perfect celebrity to front, and celebrate, Gucci’s new eyewear pieces. Above, she showcases a pair of cat-eye shades in pink while leaning against a magenta-hue car. “The campaign for the second release of Gucci’s 2022 eyewear collection features a visual approach distinguished by unbalanced compositions, a rich palette, and contrasted lighting effects,” the press release states. “The narrative explores the idea of automobiles as symbolic extensions of those who drive them, revealing their intentions, motivations, and personality.” Shop the latest eyewear designs on gucci.com.

David Yurman Taps New Model Ambassadors

Luxury jewelry brand David Yurman announced its newest brand ambassadors for its fall and holiday 2022 social campaigns: model Taylor Hill and French-American actor/model Camille Rowe. They join an already star-studded group of Yurman celebrity partnerships that includes Scarlett Johansson, Laura Harrier, and Henry Golding. You can catch Hill and Rowe promoting the brand’s signature collections like Starburst, Pavéflex, and the newly relaunched Classic Watch.

LOEWE Reopens Its Doors In NYC

LOEWE

For those who missed browsing the ready-to-wear and accessory selections at the LOEWE store in SoHo, you’ll be pleased to know the doors are now reopen. Post-renovation, you can wander into the 79 Greene Street space to admire the hand-glazed ceramics and Creative Director Jonathan Anderson’s latest designs for the luxury label. Perhaps you’ll want to scoop up a Puzzle bag or two on your way out, as well? Or at the very least, after a long day of shopping, rest up in store on the Conoid Cushion chair by George Nakashima or the Utrecht armchair by Gerrit Thomas Rietveld.

Elsa Hosk Launches Her Own Label, HELSA

Drew Vickers

Swedish model and entrepreneur Elsa Hosk’s Los Angeles-based brand HELSA is finally here. For those who love her style — and Scandinavian-inspired fashion in general — you’ll want to scoop up a few pieces from her label. You’ll find an assortment of cozy cashmere sets, cargo pants, miniskirts, and timeless leather jackets. “Aiming for simplicity, comfort and power, Helsa offers the most effortless of wardrobe staples,” she said in a statement. “The fabrics, colors and fits are inspired by my favorite essentials, the pieces I would bring to spend time on the islands outside of Stockholm.” You can shop HELSA offerings exclusively on FWRD and Revolve.