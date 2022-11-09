Once November rolls around, you can feel the holiday spirit in the air — or if you’re not into it this season, at least you can look forward to having a few days off from work. The festive month brings with it relaxation and a kind of shopping frenzy, too, as you figure out who to buy gifts for and what you’d want to treat yourself to this year. (A Louis Vuitton bag, perhaps?) Designers and retailers are making your purchasing decisions slightly easier though, as the fashion news for November centers around fresh jewelry collaborations and new clothing launches to shop.

If you’re still shopping around for a present, either for a loved one or yourself, you’ll have to check out Khaite’s art deco-inspired accessories drop with ELHANATI. The 11-piece collection is filled with unique, statement earrings and hair clips. Alternatively, if you want to tap into the varsity jacket fashion trend or love the designer Martine Rose, peruse through its collab with Tommy Hilfiger. For shopping that gives back to the community (FYI: November is the month of expressing gratitude), scoop up Aurora James’ political hoodie done in partnership with Johnnie Walker and She Should Run.

Catch up on all the new fashion drops ahead — and maybe you’ll find a gift worth giving from one of these launches.

Givenchy x BSTROY Release A Capsule Collection

Givenchy

Givenchy’s Creative Director Matthew M. Williams launches a ready-to-wear and accessories capsule collection with Atlanta-born brand BSTROY, which specializes in contemporary and streetwear style. You’ll see that the two labels’ aesthetics merge into one with Givenchy’s oversized, draped tees decked out in BSTROY’s unique graphics while the legacy house’s Antigona Soft bag comes with funky charms. Before TZR gives every detail away though, check out and shop the creative pieces from the partnership on givenchy.com.

Athleisure Separates Get An Upgrade From adidas Originals x Sporty & Rich

adidas Originals

Athletic-minded brands adidas Originals and Sporty & Rich announce their inaugural collaborative collection, which was inspired by the topics wellness and self-care. According to a press release, the duo drew on “vintage sportswear references in order to communicate a holistic message of modern day rest and replenishment.” How this message translates onto the clothes is up to your interpretation, but everyone will find an item or two they love from the upcoming drop. You might be drawn to the white and green version of the Samba OG sneakers, or want to slip into the timeless Firebird Tracksuit, now elevated with metal zipper pulls with adidas logos and co-branded embroidery. All pieces will launch on Nov. 22 on sportyandrich.com.

Tommy Hilfiger Partners With Martine Rose

Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger collaborated with British designer Martine Rose to launch the Fall 2022 Tommy Jeans X Martine Rose capsule collection. Fans of both brands will see that the pieces fuse streetwear style with signature prep details — think varsity jackets, hoodies, puffer and robe-coats all remixed with pop details/over-dye finishes and Martine’s signature patterns. Additionally, the 35-item lineup is gender inclusive, which makes it easy for everyone to find something they love. The collection will be available starting on Nov. 7 at select Tommy Jeans stores and tommy.com.

KHAITE’s Second Collab With ELHANATI Drops

KHAITE

KHAITE x ELHANATI first collaborated on wearable accessories and fine jewelry back in February 2022 and they are now introducing their second drop from the partnership. The new collection features 11 limited-edition pieces, ranging from bracelets and earrings to hair clips all bezel-set with highly polished black spinels. These pieces were made by hand in ELHANATI’s Copenhagen atelier from 24-karat-gold-coated silver.

“The unique structure and coating of each piece [in this collab] evokes the feeling of gold dust, refined by Art Deco lines,” said founder Orit Elhanati in a press release. “We imagined a woman in full, with a strong voice and sensual movements, balancing order and chaos. The resulting pieces are made to be worn every day, equal parts statement and signature.”

Aurora James Partners With Johnnie Walker & She Should Run

Brother Vellies

To help spread the message of empowering (and electing more) women to run for office, Aurora James partners with Johnnie Walker and She Should Run. The nonpartisan, nonprofit works to increase the number of women considering a run for public office while Johnnie Walker launched its First Strides initiative to help to close the gender gap in leadership. All three partners came together to design a sweatshirt, which you can purchase at Brother Vellies, that highlights Johnnie Walker’s mantra of “Keep Walking” to voters in November.

Roxanne Assoulin Debuts CZ Collection Tennis On The Rox

Roxanne Assoulin

Roxanne Assoulin’s first ever CZ collection, Tennis on the Rox, provides a fresh take on the classic tennis bracelet. The designer injects an air of playfulness into the accessory via jewel tones and oversized stones. You can shop the tennis bracelets, earrings, and more from the new drop on roxanneassoulin.com.

Gentle Monster Opens Another U.S. Flagship Store

Gentle Monster

Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster opens its fourth retail store in the U.S., this time planting its roots at the South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California. The new store is themed ‘The Evolution’ which, according to a press release, “presents a unique and surreal environment adorned with kinetic structures and art sculptures, and will carry the brand’s most sought-after designs.” (You can get a glimpse of the store decor, above.) If you’re visiting Cali or happen to reside in the area, pop in for a quick peek yourself at 3333 Bristol Street, Costa Mesa.

Recreational Habits Teams Up With BarbieStyle For The Holidays

Fans of Recreational Habits, make sure to check out its latest partnership with BarbieStyle, where the duo brings you sporty, preppy, and very pink offerings for the holiday season. Tap into the Barbiecore fashion trend in a stylish sweatsuit set or if you prefer a more subtle option, shop the tube socks with pink stripes. All products are available on recreationalhabits.com as well as on all BarbieStyle channels.

Alison Lou Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

Alison Lou

Fine jewelry brand Alison Lou announces its latest collection entitled CeLOUbrations to commemorate its 10th anniversary. The drop pays homage to signature Alison Lou design elements like enamel, which is being offered here in the form of streamer earrings, rings, and bracelets. Fans of the label will also love its new 14k gold pendant necklaces, which feature sayings such as “Welcome Home” and “Just Married.” You can shop the entire lineup on alisonlou.com.

Swarovski Creators Lab Drops A Collection With Abc.

Swarovski

Swarovski Creators Lab announces its newest collab with American luxury label, Abc. (Advisory Board Crystals), which will help Swarovski extend its presence into ready-to-wear pieces. The limited release features sweatshirts, sweatpants, and hats adorned with crystals to enhance one’s athleisure uniform. While the clothes come in five hues inspired by Swarovski’s brand colors — black, white, blue, pink, and yellow — the hats come in black and cream colorways. You can shop the collection on swarovski.com and in select Swarovski stores.