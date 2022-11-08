At this point in the year, you’re likely being bombarded with marketing emails on what to buy for the holiday season. But when it comes to the fashion selections specifically, it can be difficult to figure out what exactly is worth shopping and gifting to your friends and family members due to the sheer number of things available. To help, TZR spoke with several style industry experts, who shared what the most popular fashion products are for this gift-giving season. You can use their insights as a jumping off point to buy presents for your inner circle.

Mytheresa’s Fashion Buying Director Tiffany Hsu shares that there’s always a “spike in ‘easy-to-gift’ categories like fine jewelry and homeware” in addition to “scarves, wooly hats, and cashmere accessories” in the gift-giving months. Perhaps your stylish friend recently bought a house, so a fancy candle or Gucci pillow is a thoughtful avenue to explore, or maybe your mother-in-law always gets cold — so luxe gloves make for an appropriate holiday present. The items people are seeking here touch on style and function.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Bloomingdale’s RTW Fashion Director Arielle Siboni cites that shoppers are “gravitating towards [buying] emotional items” — think fashion that evokes joy and tons of personality like “clothing with crystal embellishments or anything in bright pink.” (You can thank the Barbiecore trend for the latter.) If you’re not keen on giving clothes to someone — after all, this can be tricky territory with sizing and fit — perhaps you’ll be happy to know that this year shoppers are also searching for one-size-fits-all presents like a designer bag, wallet, or jewelry. “[At Rebag, our most searched items] include The Dior Book Tote, Louis Vuitton Neverfull, and the Chanel Classic Flap while the most searched brands are Cartier, Rolex, and Van Cleef [for watches and jewelry],” shares Elizabeth Layne, Rebag’s CMO.

As you begin picking out presents, scroll ahead to see what gifts people are actually searching for, and giving, this season straight from the retail experts. Use this information to inspire your next purchase for yourself or for that special someone.