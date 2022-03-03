There is plenty to celebrate in March. It’s Women’s History Month, we can soon swap our winter sweaters for spring dresses, and, most importantly, Bridgerton Season 2 is back on March 25. As you start prepping your wardrobe for the seasonal turnover (so long crusty snow boots!), you’re likely seeking out new pieces to add into your closet. And, all the major brands and retailers are taking note of this. The Marni x VEJA footwear collaboration, for example, is counting on your desire to shop for comfy, flat shoes by offering a cool, artsy sneaker. Meanwhile, Levi’s recent partnership with artist Gianni Lee offers fresh takes on your favorite denim jackets and jeans from the brand (the perfect winter-to-spring transitional staples, if you will).

Elsewhere, luxury retailers like Burberry opened a flagship store (in Paris) to remind everyone that shopping in-person is infinitely more fun since you can interact with the products. This train of thought also explains Bloomingdale’s Bridgerton pop-up in its New York City store. Fans of the show can drop by to shop, eat, and admire several original costumes on display from the hit Netflix series.

Thus far, March’s fashion lineup is already proving to be eventful. Catch up on all the industry news, ahead, and stay tuned for more in-the-know tidbits, as this post will be updated with all the fresh fodder.

Bloomingdale’s Hosts A Bridgerton Pop-Up

Courtesy of Bloomingdale's/DANIEL SALEMI

Ahead of Bridgerton’s Season 2 release, Bloomingdale’s is hosting a pop-up shop dedicated to the show in its flagship store in New York City. While the store windows will showcase one-of-a-kind original costumes from the series (exhibited for the first time in the U.S.), customers can shop limited-edition regencycore pieces from the likes of Hope for Flowers by Tracy Reese and Malone Souliers x Bridgerton. To continue the high society experience, visitors to the Bridgerton Carousel pop-up can also enjoy a special tea bar from Wedgwood.

Burberry Unveils Its Paris Flagship Store

Courtesy of Burberry

The luxury house opened a new, three-story flagship store on Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris. Burberry worked with renowned architect Vincenzo de Cotiis on the design, and fans will immediately notice the brand’s core colors — beige, black, white and red — throughout the space. “The store represents all that we stand for as a brand — being authentic, bold, and creative — and we look forward to inspiring our customers with a truly elevated British luxury experience in this iconic setting,” said Gianluca Flore, Burberry’s chief commercial officer in a press statement.

Marni x VEJA Launch A Sneaker Collab

Courtesy of Veja

VEJA’s V-10 and V-15 high-top kicks feature Marni’s free-spirited aesthetic, expressed through a colorful scribbled motif. For earth-conscious consumers, the leather was sourced in Uruguayan farms and tanned in Brazil (at a Gold-certified tannery by the Leather Working Group). Meanwhile, the soles are composed of 31% Amazonian rubber, 22% rice waste, and 12% recycled rubber. Each pair has been assembled by hand. You can shop the sneakers now on Marni or on VEJA’s websites.

UGG Teams Up With Tschabalala Self

Courtesy of UGG

UGG partnered with Harlem-born artist Tschabalala Self to reinterpret several footwear styles for the brand. The two-toned knee-high boots and multicolored slippers reflect the artist’s bold, canvas-based mixed media aesthetic. A few of the pieces from the collection were also worn by performers who participated in Self’s experimental play “Sounding Board.” The live performance first debuted at the Performa 2021 Biennial in Harlem. You can shop the entire collection now on UGG and partnering retailers like Moda Operandi.

Levi’s Launches A Collection With Gianni Lee

Courtesy of Levi's

The Levi’s x Gianni Lee capsule collection features iconic Levi’s pieces, like the Type III Trucker jacket, imbued with unique design accents of Lee’s artwork. Here, the jacket’s sleeves showcase colorful panels from the multidisciplinary visual artist. Lee’s designs were inspired by Egyptian drawings, as well as Lee’s African lineage and odes to the beauty of the Black body. You can shop the entire collection on Levi’s website.