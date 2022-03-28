When you’re attending the 94th Academy Awards, it’s important to make your entrance in an outfit that you love and feel your best in. Oftentimes, for stars, this means wearing custom creations from their favorite fashion houses — as this allows room for creativity and conversation between designer and celeb. Such was the case for Nicole Kidman at the 2022 Oscars. She wore a custom silk faille strapless bustier gown from Giorgio Armani (a label she’s turned to time and time again for red carpet events). The column silhouette was accented by a peplum skirt that tied into an exaggerated bow while the train, embellished with gold crystals, extended towards the red carpet. The gown was elegant and classic, speaking to Kidman’s red carpet style.

“[The dress] derives from a very classic silhouette — it’s timeless,” von Boehm told Vogue. “I think that’s what the Academy calls for, but also what the time calls for.”

All these details in Kidman’s look were wow-worthy, but the best tidbit about this designer number lies in the color choice. Kidman had specifically requested that the dress come in a light blue shade. “They dyed [the dress],” she said to E! News. “I was like, ‘I really want to wear blue.’ So this was the color; They made this color.” (Ask, and you shall receive.) Later, the outlet dubbed the shade as “Nicole Kidman blue” — an accurate description as the muted blue-gray tone gives off a timeless and refined vibe.

Kidman, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in Being the Ricardos, walked the red carpet with husband Keith Urban. The musician kept things simple and wore a black and white suit with a bow tie, letting his partner shine in her favorite blue shade. The color (can someone make “Nicole Kidman blue” a thing? Please and thanks) even complemented her red lip perfectly, neither taking away nor feeling too bland with her makeup.

After her walk down the red carpet, Kidman took her seat to watch the ceremony unfold. At one point, she seemed to be a bit chilly and borrowed Urban’s jacket to drape over her shoulders. Inside the Dolby Theatre, the actor mingled with other Hollywood guests like her former Big Little Lies co-star Zöe Kravitz. Kidman also chatted up fellow Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain, who won the Best Actress award for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye. Although Kidman didn’t go home with an Oscars at the end of it all, “Nicole Kidman blue” will live on forever, and certainly become a color everyone loves in 2022.